The 4 Best Mods for Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord has reached its golden age in modding and modifications. The community is growing every day, filled with talented people trying to alter how the game plays. With so many options, it can be challenging to know where to start. In this guide, we will go over our top four picks for the best mods available right now that are worth your time and effort.

Top Mods for Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

These mods develop a way to improve the quality of the game while changing the mechanics where the game seems to provide a poor experience. Whether it comes to time management, difficulty, or changing how the combat works, this list has you covered.

My Little Warband

This mod allows you to create your custom unit right on the map, and it is super simple to get started. When you go into any city, you will see tier 1 recruits in your Recruitment menu page, where you can click over to the encyclopedia and start editing your unit. All your skills will be present on the left-hand side, where you have a set amount of skills that you can cap out if you like. This mod also allows you to adjust their armor and weapons, adding to the customization aspect of the mod. The ability to expand your infantry is also accessible by just clicking in the bottom left-hand corner of the encyclopedia unit editor.

Bandit Militias

When looters and sea warriors roam around the campaign map and get close enough to one another, they will band together in this mod. This larger party will be given a hero and become more formidable on the battlefield. These groups can get very large and more intimidating, but that means more loot, which you can then sell this loot for a quick way to earn money. This mod is for players who want more of a challenge than the original game offers and are looking for a faster way to find some rare loot.

Better Time

This mod is an absolute must and is recommended in every campaign. The purpose of the better time mod is to adjust the speed that the game runs, making the rate feel more natural. You can change the game’s usual speed by going into settings, making it super easy and practical to use. It includes a fast-forward button that will make days go by in the blink of an eye and is perfect if you are wounded or are looking for your stamina to be replenished. If you use the fast-forward mechanic, be careful, as sometimes it can go so fast that your party will die if you aren’t paying attention. Better time mod is perfect for players who want to see their kingdom’s progression without waiting an extended period.

Realistic Battle Mod

This mod completely changes the way the combat works in Bannerlord. AI is much more intelligent here; they act more like human beings on the battlefield, where they seem to care about their own lives. Creating a large army and having massive battles become way more strategic, where you have to think more about how to attack and what angle you should flank your opponents. This mod is meant explicitly for players who love everything that Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord has to offer but are a little let down by the combat. Everything feels more grounded and realistic here, making this mod a must-try.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022