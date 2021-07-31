The Ascent: How to Complete the Lost and Found Mission

Lost and Found is a side-mission in The Ascent, where you need to find a bag and take it to a certain person, per Raphel’s request. Raphel is an NPC found in The Node, the game’s second hub area, so you may need to progress the story a little before you are able to tackle such mission. With that said, unfortunately, Lost and Found is another one of those missions that you won’t be able to easily complete, due to technical issues. Below we are explaining exactly as to why is that.

How to complete the Lost and Found quest in The Ascent

The task is simple. Find Raphel’s yellow bag in Tham’s Gate, a location which you need to visit to find the bag, and take it to Taoka. Taoka is found within the Dream World club, so in theory it is very easy to find her as long as you follow the waymarker. In general, the whole quest is on the simpler side of things, if The Ascent was kind enough to let us know the full info about the mission.

The reason why I mention this, is because a lot of you may reach the point that you need to find Taoka, but you can’t enter the Dream World club. Considering the game’s current state, it’s easy to assume that it is yet one more bug in the big list it already has. This is not the case though, and the reason why you can’t enter the club, is because you first need to complete another main quest, the Foreign Code.

Yes, it is nowhere mentioned that this is a pre-requisite, but trust me it is. Like many other missions in the game, it’s a kind of a hidden requirement, much like the Anabolic Express mission where you need to be level 10, without it being mentioned anywhere. The Ascent tends to do this often, and while it is unknown yet if it is just the way it’s meant to be, or it is something the devs missed noticing, it is what it is. For the time being, we need to go with the flow and try to find on our own lots of ‘hidden’ solutions. In any case, after you have completed the Foreign Code, which is a story mission, and then you brought the bag to Taoka in the Dream Word club, the Lost and Found side-mission is completed and you can claim your reward. A follow-up side quest is unlocked afterwards, so feel free to grab that as well.

The Ascent is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.