Update 7 has arrived for The Ascent, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update does not bring any new content additions into the game, but that does not mean this update is not going to be meaningful. This patch will fix many issues regarding crashes and more, so players are going to have a far better experience after this update is implemented. Here’s everything new with The Ascent update 7.

The Ascent Update 7 Patch Notes

Co-op

Fixed an issue that could occur where an indefinite unresponsive state could occur when a Player attempts to host an online session when the ’You can join multiplayer games’ privilege is set to ’Block’.

Fixed a crash that could occur during a Coop game when entering Nitroad or The Node.

Fixed a rare issue where the ’Failed to host game’ prompt appears after a Player attempts to host a Coop game with a new or saved game, under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur for the Host Player when a Client Player buys an item from a Vendor.

Gameplay (all platforms)

Turrets now show the correct level when encountering them.

Fixed an issue where enemies may not all spawn correctly during ’Data Miner’ (Mission 5).

Fixed an issue during ’Liberation Operation’ (Side Mission 19) wherein certain instances, the Forman and his guards could despawn during the mission.

Audio

Fixed some minor audio issues in the Journal.

Translation (all platforms)

Many translation fixes across all non-English languages.

Misc. Fixed (all platforms)

Fixed some minor collision issues.

This update managed to fix some crashes and minor collision issues, Besides these fixes, the developers also solved a problem regarding the turrets. Now the turrets will show the correct level next time players encounter them. They also delivered many translation changes across non-English languages. All in all, this update is going to improve the players’ experience a lot.

The Ascent is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update, go to the official The Ascent Twitter page.