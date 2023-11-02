The Best Auto-9 Board and Where to Find it in Robocop Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After a few missions, Robocop will be equipped with a board that enhances his performance with the iconic Auto-9. However, you can find better boards in certain chapters of Robocop: Rogue City and one of them is by far the best.

The Auto-9 board is an interesting mechanic that allows players to adapt Robocop’s signature gun to their playstyle. This maintains player immersion and character consistency by utilizing Murphy’s preferred weapon, rather than switching firearms after defeating a few adversaries.

The Best Omni Board’s Location in Robocop: Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Best Omni Board for Robocop’s Auto-9 is the Tier 5.3 board. You will find it in the OCP Correctional Facility, near the cell where New Guy is supposed to be. It will take a while before you can get your hands on a 5.0 Auto-9 board, and the only one that stands out is the 5.3, so using the best one among the 4.0 family might work better until you get your hands on this one.

Avoid merging all your chips, as each board features unique circuit paths. The percentage shown on your chip is important, but not as important as and the connectors on their sides. Chips must be accurately positioned within a circuit to unlock upgrades, while also potentially triggering penalties. You must find the best chips to open the path for the upgrades to be used while blocking the circuits that will decrease the performance of the Auto-9. It might take you a while to get used to this system, but it’s not that complicated.

Should You Upgrade All Omni Boards?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although you don’t really need more than one, two different builds for your Auto-9 can be incredibly helpful throughout the game. You can switch boards by going to the menu at any moment of the game, and you can use your chips in more than one board.

Having two distinct Omni Boards, each appropriately upgraded with your chips, enables you to alternate between a high-damage single-shot build and an SMG-like Armor Piercing build as needed. Although you will often find weapons that can be better than the Auto-9 in very specific situations, knowing how to use Omni Boards based on the current challenge does help against the most difficult combat encounters.