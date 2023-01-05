Modern Warfare 2 brought many fan-favorite weapons from the action gaming genre, and even though many of their names are different, every gamer knows their original names. The Chimera, or Honey Badger, as many players call it, was added in Modern Warfare 2’s Season One, and many players adopted it as their main weapon while going through many Team Deathmatch and CDL matches. Luckily for you, we will show you the best Chimera build in Modern Warfare 2 so you can start competing against players using other rifles like the M4 or the RPK.

The Best Chimera Build in Modern Warfare 2

The Chimera is a fast-moving assault rifle that can easily be mistaken for an SMG. The gun chambered in 300 Blackout comes with an integrated suppressor making the player harder to find when playing in medium size maps. Besides this unique feature, the Chimera allows players to compete against SMGs when assault rifles like the TAQ-54 and Kastov 762 cannot so get ready to make the best Chimera build in Modern Warfare 2 and start improving your K/D.

For the muzzle, players must use the Kastovia DX90. This suppressor improves the weapon’s recoil control and bullet velocity at the expense of some aiming stability and a slower aim-down sight and walking speed. This is one of the few suppressors that do not harm the weapon’s damage range. This is why it is one of the best options for this attachment slot.

For the barrel, players should use the 10″ SA Phoenix. This barrel gets rid of the weapon’s integrated suppressor while improving its damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy at the cost of some hip recoil control, aim down sight, and movement speed.

For lasers, players will equip the VLK LZR 7MW laser. This laser improves the Chimera’s aiming stability, aim down sight, and sprint to fire speed at the expense of being more visible with its laser sight when aiming down sights.

For Stocks, players will use the TRX-56 stock. This stock improves the weapon’s aiming stability and recoil control at the expense of some movement and aim down-sight speed. This stock hurts the Chimera’s mobility in almost every regard, but unlike other assault rifles, the Chimera has better movement speed than most other rifles, so its downsides will not be as bad as in other builds.

For the under barrel, players need to equip the Phase-3 grip. This grip enhances recoil stabilization, hip fire accuracy, and aiming idle stability at the expense of aim down sight and walking speed.

If you followed out Chimera build, you should have the next attachments:

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Barrel: 10″ SA Phoenix

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Stock: TRX-56

Under barrel: Phase-3

The Chimera lacks the range and damage power that other assault and battle rifles have, so this weapon could be perfect as a secondary option for when players want to pick up a sniper rifle or LMG, so do not be scared of picking up the Overkill perk in our next matches. For Tactical and Lethal equipment, players should consider using the Stunt and Frag Grenade combo. Both grenades are perfect for almost every scenario.

Perks

Running the Scavenger and Overkill perk is the perfect idea for the Chimera. This will allow players to pick up another weapon to compliment the Chimera’s lack of range, while Scavenger lets players gather ammo from fallen enemies.

For Bonus and Ultimate perks, players should use Fast Hands and Quick Fix. The former allows players to use, reload and swap equipment and weapons faster, while Quick Fix triggers health regeneration after killing an enemy player.

Field Upgrades

For Field upgrades, players have many useful options available. Dead Silence is one of the most used Field Upgrades in the game, so you can always go for it if you do not know what to use. Portable Radar is another Field Upgrade that can change the tides if players know how to use it effectively, so try any of these Field Upgrades in your next matches.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023