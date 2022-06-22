The Best Chongyun DPS Build in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts, and Talents

Among the many 4-stars available in Genshin Impact, Liyue’s exorcist Chongyun can be considered a fan favorite, thanks to his personality, design, and playstyle, which is focused on dealing high amounts of Cryo damage, all while generating and triggering reactions. With that said, here’s how to build Chongyun as an Elemental DPS sure to freeze your enemies on the spot.

Chongyun DPS Build: Recommended Artifacts

Taking into account that this build will be focused on increasing Chongyun’s overall Cryo damage while inside the field created by his Elemental Skill, which infuses normal attacks with Cryo, as well as on further increasing the damage dealt by his Elemental Burst, we will be using a 4-piece Blizzard Strayer set, as the set will not only offer him a 15% Cryo Damage boost but will also increase his CRIT Rate when attacking enemies either affected by Cryo or frozen. You can check out the recommended main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem : Cryo Damage Bonus.

: Cryo Damage Bonus. Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate/Crit Damage (Depends on the weapon).

Chongyun DPS Build: Best Weapons

As all of Chongyun’s abilities scale of his overall ATK, which is naturally low, our weapon of choice will be the 5-star Claymore Wolf’s Gravestone, considered by many as the best Claymore in the game, thanks to both its high ATK stat, as well as its passive.

If the 5-star Claymore is not an option for you, we recommend the use of the 4-star Serpent Spine, as the weapon will not only allow him to deal great amounts of damage but will also allow you to focus almost exclusively on CRIT Damage. To recap, here are the best weapons for an Elemental DPS Chongyun build:

5-star : Wolf’s Gravestone.

: Wolf’s Gravestone. 4-star: Serpent Spine.

What Talents to Prioritize

Taking into account that you will be making use of his full moveset when in the field, we recommend that you focus on leveling up both his Normal/Charged attacks and Elemental Burst first, and only then focus on his Elemental Skill.

Best Teams for Chongyun

Taking into consideration the fact that for Chongyun to be able to perform as main DPS, he needs to be able to trigger reactions such as Freeze frequently, we recommend that you make use of a rotation featuring a Cryo unit, preferably Rosaria, for her CRIT Boost, as well as both Bennett, as he is able to buff characters, heal efficiently, and trigger reactions, and either Xingqiu or Yelan, for their ability to continuously deal damage and apply/trigger reactions.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.