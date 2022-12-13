Whether you have been a veteran Doomfist player since the first Overwatch or a new player in Overwatch 2, now is a great time to climb up the ranks with Doomfist. The most recent balance patches have blessed Doomfist with some tweaks that made him extremely frustrating to play against. Arguably, he has one of the most unique kits in the game, and some players have even referred to him as the most “MOBA-like” hero. So, deciding the best crosshair for him may be a bit tricky. Fortunately, in this guide, we have prepared the best Doomfist crosshair in Overwatch 2 just for you.

The Best Doomfist Crosshair in Overwatch 2

The best crosshair for Doomfist is the circle crosshair. Given his playstyle, you’ll want to use a bland crosshair so you can focus on the enemies’ position clearly, instead of looking at it all the time. The circle is perfect for this as it’s not too distracting, allowing you to keep mental notes of the position of each of your enemies. As for the crosshair’s color, we’d recommend setting it to black. However, if it blends too much with certain maps, the green color is always a solid choice.

Alternatively, you can also use the simple dot crosshair if you are confident in aiming your punch. Generally, the crosshair size doesn’t really matter due to the punch’s hitbox. As long as you’re aiming in their general direction, you’ll send your enemies flying and even stunned if they hit a wall.

How to Change Crosshair in Overwatch 2

To change your crosshair in Overwatch 2, head to Options by pressing Esc. Then, select Control and click the Reticles option. Afterward, you’ll end up on a page where you’ll be able to change the crosshair for all heroes or simply just Doomfist.

If you wish to apply these settings only to Doomfist, select Change Hero and then click on Doomfist’s icon. From this step, you are free to customize your crosshair by selecting the type of crosshair you’d like as well as fine-tuning your reticles by clicking Advanced Settings.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022