The Best Heizou DPS Build in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts, and Talents

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.8 is almost here, and players could not be more excited, as the upcoming version will not only bring the debut of new skins for both Fischl and Diluc, but will also feature the arrival of the game’s new Anemo 4-star Shikanoin Heizou, who can also be considered as the game’s first brawler. But can Heizou work as a DPS? Now, to answer that and more, here’s a Heizou DPS build sure to send all who oppose you flying.

The Best Heizou DPS Build: Recommended Artifacts

Taking into account that this Heizou build will be focused on increasing his personal damage, we will be using a 2-piece Viridescent Venerer + 2-piece Echoes of an Offering/Vermillion Hereafter/Shimenawa’s Reminiscence/Gladiator’s Finale, thanks to its boost in both ATK and elemental damage. With that said, building him as DPS whose main strength will lie in his ability to trigger Swirl can also work out great. So, if the latter would be a better fit for you, you can do so by using a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer set.

You can check out the recommended main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

Plume of Death : ATK%

Sands of Eon: ATK% / Elemental Mastery (VV)

Goblet of Eonothem : Anemo Damage Bonus

Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate or DMG (Depends on the Weapon) / Elemental Mastery (VV)

Best Weapons for a Heizou DPS Build

Weapon-wise, for a classic DPS build, our main recommendations would be the use of the 5-star Catalysts Skyward Atlas, Kagura’s Verity, and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds. If none of the 5-stars is an option for you, using the 4-star Catalyst The Widsith would be our main choice, thanks to its great CRIT DMG substat and damage-oriented passive.

To recap, here are the best weapons for a DPS Shikanoin Heizou:

5-Star: Skyward Atlas / Kagura’s Verity / Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Skyward Atlas / Kagura’s Verity / Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds 4-Star: The Widsith (R3-5)

The Widsith (R3-5) F2P alternative: Dodoco Tales / Mappa Mare

For those looking to build him as a reaction-focused DPS, our main pick would be the use of the 5-star Catalyst Skyward Atlas, followed by the 4-star Catalyst Sacrificial Fragments, thanks to its high EM increase and fitting passive.

What Talents to Prioritize

Although on a non-reaction-focused build, given his low native ATK, as well as low Normal Attack DMG, Heizou’s biggest source of damage will actually lie in his Elemental Skill, Heartstopper Strike, followed by his Elemental Burst, Windmuster Kick, we recommend that you focus on leveling both his Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill first, and then focus on his Burst. If you are planning on using him as a reaction DPS, we recommend that you prioritize his Elemental Skill, and only then invest in his NA and Burst, in that order.

Best Teams for Heizou

As our build will be focused on increasing Heizou’s innate damage, it is vital that you make use of damage-boosting characters, such as Bennett and Yun Jin, using an Anemo healer such as Jean can also work great if you don’t plan on using Bennett. With that said, if you plan on using him as a reaction machine, our main recommendation would be the use of teaser-focused compositions, featuring Hydro and Electro characters, such as Fischl, Beidou, Shinobu, Xingqiu, and Yelan.

