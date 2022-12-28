Among the wide array of characters featured in Genshin Impact, Kujou Sara can be considered a great Sub DPS/Support, thanks to her ability to deal massive damage and buff your DPS efficiently. But how should you build her? With that said and in order to help you bring the most out of the Tengu General, here’s the best Kujou Sara build in Genshin Impact.

The Best Kujou Sara Build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, Weapons, Teams, and More: Best Artifacts

Given that her biggest source of damage lies in her Elemental Burst, the best overall artifact set for Kujou Sara is a 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate, as the set will offer her both a good amount of Energy Recharge, as well as a huge boost in Elemental Burst DMG. If using the Emblem of Severed Fate set is not an option for you, using a 4-piece Nobless Oblige would be our main choice, thanks to its teamwide buff and increase in Burst damage.

You can check out the best main stats for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life: HP%

HP% Plume of Death: ATK%

ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK% / ER% is only recommended if you plan on using Sara on teams without the Raiden Shogun.

ATK% / ER% is only recommended if you plan on using Sara on teams without the Raiden Shogun. Goblet of Eonothem: Electro DMG Bonus

Electro DMG Bonus Circlet of Logos: Crit Rate / DMG (Depending on your overall Crit Rate DMG ratio).

Best Weapons for Kujou Sara

As this build will be focused on both powering up and increasing the availability of Kujou Sara’s Elemental Burst, all while also increasing her overall ATK Buff, the best weapon for her will be the 5-star Bow Skyward Harp, thanks to its massive overall ATK and passive. 5-star-wise, using Elegy for the End can also work thanks to its high base stat and team-focused buff. If none of the above are available, we recommend the use of a fully refined Mouun’s Moon, as the bow will massively increase her elemental Burst damage, especially in teams featuring the Raiden Shogun.

To recap, here are the best weapons for Kujou Sara, as well as a few F2P alternatives sure to work:

5-star: Skyward Harp / Elegy for the End

Skyward Harp / Elegy for the End 4-star: Mouun’s Moon (R5)

Mouun’s Moon (R5) F2P: Fading Twilight (R5) /

Should You Pull for Her Constellations?

It is highly advisable that you ascend Sara to at least C2 in order to use her efficiently, as doing so will allow her to buff your on-field DPS without the need to perform a Charged Shot.

What Talents to Prioritize

As Sara’s Elemental Burst, Subjugation: Koukou Sendou, is her main source of damage, while the level of her Elemental Skill, Tengu Stormcall, is directly related to the ATK bonus she will provide, we recommend that you focus on leveling those up simultaneously. Leveling up her normal and charged attacks is only advised if you plan on making active use of her Charged Shot for buffs.

To recap, here’s in what order we recommend that you level up Kujou Sara’s talents:

Elemental Skill = Elemental Burst > Normal/Charged Attacks (If needed).

The Best Teams for Kujou Sara

As a loyal follower of the Shogun, Sara is only able to fully showcase her potential when in a team featuring either the former or another top-tier Electro or overall Battery. You can check out a few teams sure to bring out the most out of Kujou Sara below:

Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Kujou Sara + Kaedehara Kazuha (Focused on increasing your overall damage by using buffs and lowering the resistance of enemies, all while keeping Raiden’s Burst ready to go with little to no interval).

Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Kujou Sara + Fischl.

Eula + Kazuha/Fischl/Raiden Shogun + Diona + Kujou Sara.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

