The Best Kuki Shinobu DPS Build in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts, and Talents

Kuki Shinobu arrived, allowing players all over the world the chance to get an excellent healer/Electro support. But did you know that Shinobu can also work extremely well as a Physical DPS, thanks to not only her high multipliers but also to her ability to frequently trigger Superconduct? Now, to help you show all who stand in your way the true might of the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang, here’s the best Kuki Shinobu DPS build in Genshin Impact.

The Best Kuki Shinobu DPS Build: Recommended Artifacts

Taking into account that this build will be focused on empowering her normal/charged attacks, by increasing her overall Physical damage, we recommend that you make use of a 4-piece Pale Flame set, as the set will not only give her a 25% increase in Physical Damage but can also offer both a boost in ATK, as well as another 25% Physical Damage increase thought its 4-piece effect, which Shinobu can constantly trigger by using her Elemental Skill, Sanctifying Ring.

You can check out the recommended main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%

: HP% Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem : Physical Damage Bonus

: Physical Damage Bonus Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate/CRIT Damage (Depends on the weapon).

Substat-wise, we recommend that you prioritize CRIT Damage/CRIT Rate above all else.

Best Weapons for a Kuki Shinobu Physical DPS Build

As this build will be focused on increasing the damage of her normal/charged attacks as much as possible, our main recommendation will be either the 5-star sword Aquila Favonia, as the weapon will not only increase her ATK by 674 but also offer her a 41,3% Physical Damage Bonus at level 90, or the 5-star sword Primordial Jade Cutter, thanks to not only its CRIT Rate substat, but also to its high HP and ATK boost.

4-star-wise, we recommend the use of the 4-star craftable sword Prototype Rancour, as the weapon will not only offer a 565 increase in ATK and a 34.5% boost in Physical Damage when fully leveled but also a great ATK/DEF boost when fully refined. Using The Black Sword is also recommended, thanks to its DMG bonus and Crit Rate substat.

To recap, here are the best weapons for Kuki Shinobu:

5-Star: Aquila Favonia / Primordial Jade Cutter.

Aquila Favonia / Primordial Jade Cutter. 4-Star: Prototype Rancour (R5)./ The Black Sword.

Prototype Rancour (R5)./ The Black Sword. F2P alternative: Prototype Rancour.

What Talents to Prioritize

As Shinobu’s biggest source of damage will lie in her Normal/Charged attacks, we recommend that you focus first on them, and then shift your focus to her Elemental Skill and Burst, in that order.

Best Teams for Kuki Shinobu

Regarding her best party composition, we recommend that you use at least 1 Cryo unit, ideally Rosaria, so that Shinobu can comfortably trigger Superconduct. With that said, using buffers such as Yun Jin and Bennett can also work great.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.