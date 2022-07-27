The Best Perks for Batman in MultiVersus

Among the many characters in MultiVersus, Batman is without a doubt one of the best, thanks to his ability to fit a wide array of playstyles, his great ground/aerial combos, his handy gadgets, and his ability to both buff allies and debuff enemies. But what are the best perks for Batman? To answer that and more, here are a few perks sure to allow you to bring the most out of the Caped Crusader.

Best Perks for Batman in MultiVersus

As Batman’s playstyle allows you to approach combat in a few distinct ways, the best perks for him are those focused on not only decreasing cooldown, like Cofeezilla, but on also increasing the main strengths of his set, such as Make It Rain, Dog!, Deadshot, and Up, Up, and A-Slay. You can check out a comprehensive look at the best perks for Batman, below:

Make It Rain, Dog!: A must for all projectile-focused characters, Make It Rain, Dog! increases projectile speed by 20/25%, thus allowing your Batarangs to find their targets faster.

What’s Batman’s Best Signature Perk?

Among Batman’s Signature Perks, Bouncerang is without a doubt the best, as it allows your Batarang to inflict the maximum amount of weakness on enemies. The perk is a great tool and can get even better if paired with Cofeezilla, Make It Rain, Dog!, or either Hit ‘Em While They’re Down or Wildcat Brawler.

Best Batman Perk Compositions for Solo and Team Matches

Taking into account everything said above, here are a few builds sure to work when playing solo or team matches as Batman:

Solo

Bouncerang – Make It Rain, Dog!/Triple Jump – Cofeezilla/Up, Up, and A-Slay – Aerial Acrobat: Focused on increasing both air maneuverability and overall damage.

2v2

Bouncerang – Make It Rain, Dog! – Cofeezilla/Wildcat Brawler – Hit ‘Em While They’re Down: This build is focused on increasing both Batman’s and your team’s overall damage and skill availability. Heavily dependent on the passive offered by the Bouncerang signature perk.

You can currently take part in the MultiVersus open beta test on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.