The three-time MVP has finally made his debut in one of the hottest games on the market today. After being introduced in Fortnite, many were wondering if LeBron James would make his way into the much-anticipated MultiVersus after appearing in the latest Space Jam movie, a franchise owned by WarnerMedia. Now, the King-turned-Hero is teaming up with Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry to take down fighters like Velma and The Iron Giant. This Bruiser has lots of moves in his bag to dunk on the competition, but what perks are best to use for this small forward? That is what we will answer today. Here are the best perks for LeBron James in MultiVersus.

The Best Perks for LeBron James in MultiVersus

Gamers who are just now picking up LeBron for 2,000 coins may not know how the character works. With that in mind, it is important to recognize play style as a means to choosing your perks for this character. However, these perks have an all-around benefit to the character that anyone can use to deal the most damage and score the most wins in either solo matches or in doubles.

Here are the best perks for LeBron James in MultiVersus:

Signature Perk:

Hot Hands – If LeBron completes a no-look pass to his ally, the basketball is ignited. If LeBron dunks an ignited basketball, he ignites all damaged enemies and creates a firewall on the ground.

Perk 1:

Make It Rain, Dog! – Your team receives 20% increased projectile speed.

Perk 2:

Up, Up, and A-Slay – Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knock back enemies upward.

Perk 3:

Shirt Cannon Sniper – Your team’s projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victims.

All Unlockable Perks for LeBron James in MultiVersus

TIER 1 Default TIER 2 Perk: Make it Rain, Dog! TIER 3 Toasts: x5 TIER 4 Perk: Gravity Manipulation TIER 5 Gold: x100 TIER 6 Perk: Equip Ally Perks TIER 7 Perk: I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge TIER 8 Signature Perk: Hot Hands TIER 9 Perk: Perk Training TIER 10 Signature Perk: For Three! TIER 11 Perk: Leg Day Champ TIER 12 Signature Perk: Keep Possession TIER 13 Perk: Back to Back TIER 14 Profile Icon: Legacy Profile Icon TIER 15 Badge: LeBron Wins

MultiVersus is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.