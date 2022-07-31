Low Tier LeBron James is Far From the GOAT in MultiVersus

The MultiVersus open beta started a few days ago, and thousands of players are still having fun with its exciting character roster, but one of its characters is not as good as some players would like. Lebron James is one of the newest characters in the game, and many players are not happy with the character’s state.

MultiVersus’ open beta started back on July 26, and since then, hundreds of thousands of players have been grinding through the game while trying to unlock all the characters on the game. MultiVersus has characters like Batman, Superman, Arya Stark, and even Lebron James. The fighting game has earned a big following, or at least that’s what the Steam metric tells us. Since the open beta started, the game has gotten hundreds of thousands of players, and this is only counting the players on Steam.

A few days ago, a Youtuber called Hungrybox made a tweet regarding the current state of Lebron James in comparison to other characters. According to the YouTuber, Lebron James is one of the worst characters in the game right now, and some players are agreeing with this statement. The open beta has been live for a few days now, so many players are still learning how to play the game and are mastering the different characters available. The game’s combat is fairly complex, so it is a matter of time until someone masters Lebron James and shows the true potential of the character.

MultiVersus is shaping up to be one of the best fighting games of 2022, and thousands of players are already dedicating dozens of hours to mastering their favorite characters and unlocking all the cosmetics, perks, and skins available on the game. The game is gathering thousands of positive reviews on Steam, and they seem to grow by the day.

The game’s future looks promising, and it could be the next big title in the fighting game genre. If you are having a hard time in your matches, make sure you go to any of our MultiVersus guides, and we will teach you what perks to use and how to master characters like Batman, Wonderwoman, and Superman.

MultiVersus is available now on Open Beta for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.