Superman is a slow, but punishing player if used correctly in MultiVersus. While he’s often not as quickly able to rush into combat and score an early advantage from the start, he’ll hold strong as a dedicated tank and be able to dictate the flow of battle. As Superman, you’ll want to equip him with enough abilities to make good use of his particular skillset to benefit yourself and any possible teammate, as well as make life miserable for enemy players, particularly if they’re trying to recover. Read on for our guide on The Best Perks for Superman in MultiVersus!

The Best Perks for Superman in MultiVersus

Superman’s best unique perk is his Break The Ice signature perk, which benefits use of the Ice Breath attack, but also means any other ice debuffs by teammates will also make him deal more damage as long as they have stacks of Ice. Beyond that, you can find good mileage in training the following perks:

Up, Up, and A-Slay

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Last Stand

Triple Jump

…in a Single Bound!

You’ll want to capitalize on perks which enhance Superman’s abilities while in the air, which can increase his damage output while favoring some of the most flexible, dangerous iterations of his attacks. His aerial up special can thus not only be a potential early ring-out, but if an enemy survives, they’ll have taken more damage with these, for instance, and you can use them more frequently as well. Last Stand plays well into Superman’s natural bulk, allowing him to sponge hits and retaliate with deadly increased damage while still being able to take a few more blows before getting knocked out. …in a Single Bound is also helpful for taking to the air quickly, such as for a Heat Vision attack or to execute an aerial finisher.

This concludes our guide on The Best Perks for Superman in MultiVersus! Be sure to check out our other guides for the game, and a more in-depth Superman guide here!

MultiVersus is available now on Open Beta for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.