In Cookie Run Kingdom, players can take many teams, composed of their favorite characters, to the field, as they battle to defeat the dark forces commanded by the Dark Enchantress Cookie. With that said, to make sure that they are ready to face any enemy, players have the ability to make use of a wide variety of both Toppings and Treasures to build their Cookies. But what are the best toppings for Pumpkin Pie Cookie? To answer that and more, as well as to allow you to bring the most out of one of the game’s best damage-oriented Cookies, here are the best toppings for Pumpkin Pie Cookie, as well as a build sure to clear a path with ease.

The Best Pumpkin Pie Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Taking into account her position in the field, as well as the fact that her Skill, ”Pompon, help!”, allows her to call upon and summon Giant Puppon, which, in turn, not only deals heavy damage upon arrival but is also capable of dealing periodical amounts of melee damage in AoE, all while lowering the amount of healing the targets will receive (healing amount is lowered by 70% for 3 seconds after a hit) and buffing its allies (ATK speed is increased by 45% during his whole uptime), we recommend that you make use of toppings capable of not only increasing her damage but also her resistance.

With that said, the best toppings for her would be Searing Raspberry, for its ATK boost, and Solid Almond, for its damage resistance boost. Ideally. is recommended that you focus on a mixed build, featuring a 3-píece Searing Raspberry and a 2-piece Solid Almond.

This build is recommended since it will not only allow Pumpkin Pie’s Giant Puppon to deal heavy damage but will also increase her survivability while on the field, making it a great fit for any battle. To increase her skill’s availability while using this build, or its variants, we recommend that you make use of treasures focused on lowering her cooldown.

You can play Cookie Run Kingdom exclusively on mobile devices. The game can be downloaded right now through Google Play, App Store, and the Galaxy Store.