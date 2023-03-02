Image: Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare 2 season two brought the long-awaited ranked mode. Now hundreds of thousands of players battle each other, looking to get into higher ranks and compete against skilled players who play every day to get better and outsmart their opponents.

The Best Ranked Classes in MW2 Season Two

The best-ranked classes in MW2 season two will vary depending on the game mode and players’ roles in their matches. Many weapons are banned from this game mode, so do not expect to see the M4 or RPK here. The ranked game mode gives players plenty of choices to win every match.

The Best Assault Rifle in MW2 Season Two Ranked Mode

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The TAQ-56 is the perfect assault rifle for players who want a weapon that can handle enemy players at almost all ranges. The weapon’s rate of fire, easy-to-control recoil, and clear iron sights make it the perfect gun to go against enemies at mid to long ranges.

If you plan on using the TAQ-56 in your next ranked matches you should use the following attachments:

Muzzle : Komodo Heavy.

: Komodo Heavy. Barrel : 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel.

: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel. Optic : DF105 Reflex Sight.

: DF105 Reflex Sight. Rear Grip : Demo Cleanshot Grip.

: Demo Cleanshot Grip. Under-barrel: Phase-3 Grip.

This build improves the weapon’s recoil control and damage range, increasing the chances of killing enemy players at medium ranges. The TAQ-56 is not the fastest assault rifle regarding aiming down-sight speed, so keep your distance against enemy players if you plan to hold down a site by yourself.

The Best SMG in MW2 Season Two Ranked Mode

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Vaznev-9K is one of the best options in MW2, beating the Fennec 45 after recent nerfs. Most competitive players run this weapon for many good reasons. The Vaznev-9K is fast, accurate, and easy to control, so killing enemy players in quick succession is not an issue. To make the Vaznev-9K as good as possible, you will need to equip the following attachments:

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Barrel : KAS-1 381MM

: KAS-1 381MM Rear Grip : True-TAC Grip.

: True-TAC Grip. Under-barrel: Phase-3 Grip.

This loadout focuses on improving the weapon’s damage range and recoil control while looking to stay mobile. Running an SMG may seem easy, but many players tend to build slow-moving loadouts that behave more like an assault rifle, losing gunfights with faster players.

The Best Sniper Rifle in MW2 Season Two Ranked Mode

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The SP-X 80 is one of the best options in Ranked Mode, and this build makes it even better. The following loadout will allow players to rechamber rounds and aim down sights faster, something critical when it comes to dealing with multiple enemies at once.

Barrel : 16″ ZLR Executor 80 Barrel.

: 16″ ZLR Executor 80 Barrel. Stock : Max DMR Precision.

: Max DMR Precision. Rear Grip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Bolt : FSS ST87 Bolt.

: FSS ST87 Bolt. Ammunition: 0.300 High Velocity

This SP-X 80 loadout looks to improve the weapon’s aim down sight at the expense of some recoil control and movement speed. Aiming quickly down sights is a major advantage against enemy snipers, so improving it is a serious concern. Players should not worry about the weapon’s recoil control, as players will have a short pause between shots.

The Best Secondary Weapon in MW2 Season Two Ranked Mode

The Combat Knife is the best option for competitive players. This melee weapon gives players a one-hit kill capability unique to this weapon slot. Many players are afraid of running this high-risk option, but once you feel comfortable with the Combat Knife, no one will stop you when the enemy team gets up and close.

The Best Lethal and Tactical Equipment in MW2 Season Two Ranked Mode

In the Ranked game mode, most lethal and tactical options are banned, so players are stuck with the Stunt, Frag, and Semtex grenades. Choosing a Frag grenade or Semtex is a matter of personal preference, so do not overthink it.

The Best Perks in MW2 Season Two Ranked Mode

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Ranked Mode, players cannot use the Ultimate perk, so they can only use some basic and bonus perks. For Ranked, we recommend players use Double Time, Bomb Squad, and Fast Hands. This combination will help players greatly in most game modes. Players could equip Battle Hardened, but its effectiveness is not great.

The Best Field Upgrades in MW2 Season Two Ranked Mode

In Ranked Mode, players can choose Dead Silence or Trophy System. We suggest players equip Trophy System when playing Control or Hardpoint and Dead Silence when playing Search & Destroy.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023