The Best Sojourn Crosshair in Overwatch 2

Sojourn is one of the exciting new Heroes in Overwatch 2, a Canadian former Overwatch captain with a move set that makes her in many ways a much more fun Soldier 76. Her mobility is amazing thanks to the Power Slide, her ability to trap enemies together with the Disruptor Shot is strong, and when combined with the rain of fire from her Railgun, it can be hard to deny that she is a new threat. Her deadliest weapon, however, is her Secondary Fire, firing a devastating Hitscan attack further boosted by the Overclock Ultimate ability. All that is left is to select the best possible crosshair option for Sojourn as she joins Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2: What is the Best Crosshair for Sojourn?

Funny enough, the crosshair is the best reticle for Sojourn in Overwatch 2. While the dot usually favors accuracy, having the crosshair accommodates the spread of her attacks when firing in full-auto while focusing with pinpoint accuracy at a moment’s notice when in need of a lethal Hitscan shot. For a reminder, Hitscans are shots that, when fired from their weapon, instantly make contact with the area they’re pointed at. This allows you to carefully adjust your fire when laying down the pain against some hardy tanks while lining up the perfect shot to finish them or take out another Hero coming to their aid.

How Do You Change Sojourn’s Crosshairs in Overwatch 2?

Changing to the crosshair reticle with Sojourn is easy in the game, you just need to open the menu, select ‘Options,’ ‘Controls,’ and select from the drop-down menu next to the Reticles section. Don’t forget, you can customize the thickness of your reticle, which can come in handy to prevent your UI from feeling too busy while lining up your shots. Happy hunting, hosers!

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.