Are you wondering what the best wardrobe items in Goat Simulator 3 are? The best reason to play Goat Simulator 3 is all the neat wardrobe items you can unlock for your goat. These items provide a visual change to your goat and give you different abilities that help you complete objectives. Not all wardrobe items are completed equally, and there are many wardrobe items for you to unlock in-game. We have provided you with the items in each slot and their uses.

The Best Wardrobe Items in Goat Simulator 3

You will unlock wardrobe items by collecting them. You can unlock additional wardrobe items by completing world events and instinct quests. For instance, the house will open at the end of the Moving Help quest. Inside the house, you will find a stack of pizza boxes that allows you to shoot pizza slices at people. The six wardrobe slots for your goat are:

Back

Head

Feet

Fur

Horns

Goat Type

Goat

The goat-type wardrobe item lets you change your goat into another animal entirely. For instance, you can change yourself into a rhino, fish, or giraffe, which becomes extremely useful for various reasons, like completing quests and traversing the environment.

Head

The other half of the activatable wardrobe items are for your head. There are a lot of fun visual headpieces, but only a few of them matter. The most important head wardrobe item is the Death-Ray-Bans laser beam. You can activate the laser beam to destroy items in the environment very quickly. The Death-Ray-Bans is also the easiest way to beat the Farmer boss fight. Remember that many head items have the same activation key as the feet items, so you may want to rebind your key controls to fix this.

Body

The body wardrobe slot allows you to equip Pilgor with fun clothing items like the Fallout Boi jumpsuit. These do not affect the game and are just fun ways to spice up Pilgor.

Back

About half of the activatable wardrobe items with be for your back. While most are fun to use, only a few are essential to help you complete the game. The most valuable back wardrobe item is wings. The wings let you fly through the air by repeatedly pressing the jump key. The wings are an essential item for traversing the environment. The second most crucial back wardrobe slot is the bean stock item. A common instinct quest is to reach the highest point of a zone, which can be challenging to do. The bean stock item plants a bean stock seed you can stand on and grow as high as you want. On top of reaching high places, you also get a good perspective of the join, which helps you find those pesky trinket collectibles.

Feet

The third most essential wardrobe items are those for your feet. The rocket boots will boost your goat across long distances very quickly. You can get creative by jumping off a building and activating the rocket boots to cover a massive gap to another building. Pair the rocket boots with wings, and you can quickly cover the distance. The second best feet wardrobe item is the stilts. You can change the stilts’ height, giving your goat a high vantage point. Remember that many feet items have the same activation key as the head items, so you may want to rebind your critical controls to fix this.

Fur

The type of fur you choose will only change your appearance visually. It doesn’t have any effect on anything else in the game.

Horns

The horns you choose will affect how you headbutt people and objects. One horn has no advantage over another, so feel free to get creative!

Goat Simulator 3 is available on PC through Epic Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.