Akimbos are something that many players do not consider when playing Modern Warfare 2 competitively, but some players have found success using this unique and controversial option. So if you want to take your akimbo game to the next level, follow our guide and use the best X12 Akimbo loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

The Best X12 Akimbo Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The X12 is one of the best secondary weapons in Modern Warfare 2, and it’s all because of its large magazine and competent rate of fire. Sidearms like the 50 GS and even the P890 have good damage, but their rate of fire is not the best when encountering several enemies. This is why going akimbo with the X12 is one of the best ideas players can get before queueing for their next match.

Players will equip the Akimbo X12 Rear Grip, allowing players to use both pistols at the cost of being less accurate and not aiming down sights. The upside to this is that players will deal double the damage than before every time they hit a player with both pistols.

For Triggers, players will use the XRK Lighting Fire. This trigger improves the weapon’s fire rate at the cost of aiming idle stability and sprint to fire speed. These downsides do not affect the weapon too much, as the X12 cannot aim down sights. The XRK TR9 Trigger is another good option, but it decreases the hip fire moving accuracy, something terrible for an akimbo loadout.

For Muzzles, players must equip the FT Steel Fire. This suppressor will improve the pistols’ damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness at the cost of aiming stability, aiming down sight, and aiming walking speed.

For barrels, players should use the XRK LUC-9. This barrel improves the X12’s movement and aiming down-sight speed at the cost of bullet velocity and recoil control.

To finish the best X12 Akimbo loadout in Modern Warfare 2, players will equip the 1MW Pistol Laser. This laser will improve the weapon’s hip recoil control, hip fire accuracy, and sprint-to-fire speed at the cost of being more vulnerable to players looking for laser sights.

If you followed closely our X12 Akimbo loadout, you should have the following attachments:

Rear grip: Akimbo X12

Trigger: XRK Lighting Fire

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

Barrel: XRK LUC-9

Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

For Lethal and Tactical equipment, players should consider using the Stunt grenade and Semtex combination. Both grenades allow players to deal with sneaky players who like hiding in corners or rushing when no one expects it.

Players also should consider bringing a long-range weapon along the X12 akimbo. These weapons are not competent at longer ranges, so a backup weapon like the M4 will be needed when dealing with enemies at longer distances.

Perks

For Basic perks, players should use Double Time and Scavenger. The former allows players to sprint longer and increases crouch movement speed by 30%, while Scavenger lets players pick up ammo from fallen enemies. Double Time will allow players to get closer to points and travel around the map faster, something vital when running a weapon with little accuracy at medium ranges.

For Bonus and Ultimate perks, players must equip Fast Hands and Quick Fix. Fast Hands will make players reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster, while Quick Fix lets players trigger health regeneration when killing an enemy player.

Field Upgrades

For Field Upgrades, players can use Dead Silence or Portable Radar. Dead Silence will enable them to sneak and flank past enemies without making a single sound, allowing players to capture objectives, while Portable Radar will give players a small UAV that will show enemy players on their radars.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023