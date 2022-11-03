The Chant: How to Find the Keys and Progress Through the Cannery

The horror-filled adventure game The Chant is finally here, and with it comes satanic cult-like rituals. You will have to solve puzzles and find keys through your journey, just like most horror games recently. The first puzzle the game hits you with that requires patient navigation is finding the geometric key pieces to progress through the door near the Cannery. The door requires three missing parts, and this guide will give you a step-by-step walkthrough on where to find these pieces so you can progress to the next objective.

Creating the Key in the Cannery

The first step you want to do is to take out the flower-like monster on the wall. To do this, make sure you craft a sage stick for a weapon and fight off the monster’s mind control power when you see the light white animation. Once you have taken care of this flower, grab the fuse box in the room to activate the switch back outside on the dock.

Now, this is the area where you need to go on the hunt for the three missing pieces to the geometric key. The first piece of the key you should head toward is up the ladder onto the second floor of the building on the left. So progress forward, take the first left, where the ladder is, and make your way to the top. There are a few items here to grab, and once you do, go through the gap onto the other side of the clutter, where two cult-like monsters will be surrounding a desk. Kill them with your sage stick and grab the first key piece on the desk.

Next, make your way down the ladder, continue to the house beside it, and go through the door. The second key piece will be sitting on the desk; grab it, go back outside the door, and instantly take a left.

Go around the porch, and you will see a red box, which you need to open, and there will be a key required to find the last piece of the geometric part.

Go back to the central area of the docks, and you will see a boat next to the water. To get to this boat, open the door to the shed with the key you found and continue through. You will now be able to reach the boat, and the last piece of the geometric key will be sitting next to the paddle.

Backtrack to the house where you found the second puzzle piece. Make your way to the other side, where you must use all three pieces to open the door. Open up your menu and combine the three pieces to make a star-like shape; go up to the door and interact with it by selecting the key you created.

The Chant is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022