Game Guides

The Crew 2 Update 1.9.0 Patch Notes

Season Two made its entrance gloriously.

March 17th, 2021 by Victor Vellas

the-crew-2-guides

Update 1.9.0 has arrived for The Crew 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Season Two brought a lot of new stuff into the game, from brand new cars to a lot of cool vanity items, and a new mode. While the online experience still has some issues to be solved, the team behind The Crew 2 also introduced some fixes to their regular troubleshooting routine. Update 1.9.0 also brings some quality of life changes, like a themed Main Menu and new additions to the Photomode.

The Crew 2 Update 1.9.0 Patch Notes

Main Menu

  • The main menu has been updated to the Season 2 theme (visuals and audio).
  • The introduction video has been updated to showcase Season 2 content.

Vanity Items

  • Added 86 new vanity items – to be released on a weekly basis through the shop, as LIVE Summit rewards, or in the Motorpass.
    • 6 Smokes.
    • 16 Tires.
    • 14 Underglows.
    • 7 Nitros.
    • 16 Horns.
    • 10 Window tints.
    • 2 2D Emotes.
    • 7 Rooftops.
    • 4 Outfits.
    • 4 Helmets.
  • Fixed: Fire Wolf tire vanity tweaked to address handling advantage.

Summit

  • Added: 16 New Summits
  • Fixed: Exploits where players could participate in cross over events with vehicles other than the intended ones.
  • Keep track of upcoming LIVE Summits at The Crew Hub.

Game Mode

  • Added: New Stunt Game Mode.

Motorpass

  • Added: 1 New Motorpass per episode.
  • 50 reward tiers, including vehicles, vanity items, currency packs, and more.

Vehicles

  • Added: 24 New Vehicles rolled out over the course of the Season
    o Shop additions, including:

    • Porsche 911 Speedster (SR)
    • Jaguar E-TYPE Series 1 Coupé (SR)

    o LIVE Summit rewards, including:

    • BMW Z4 M40i Agent Edition (SR)

    o Motorpass, including:

    • KTM 450 EXC Nighthawk Edition (MX)
    • Bentley Mulliner Bacalar (SR)
    • Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster (SR)
    • Jaguar F-Type SVR coupe Professional Edition (SR)
  • More to be revealed throughout the Season!
  • Fixed: Aero Splitter not activating properly on the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
  • Fixed: RPM meter not working on the Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion (993).
  • Fixed: Cockpit and HUD tachometers were not properly synced on the McLaren P1 and on the Ferrari FXX-K.
  • Fixed (PC): Turbocharger pressure gauge not working the Mazda RX-7 Street Race edition.

Handling

  • Fixed: The land Rover Defender 90 had only 5 gears instead of 8.

Audio

  • Fixed (PC): Turbo audio missing on some vehicles.

Events

  • Fixed: The Agency themed category display on the Activity Menu.
  • Fixed: New cinematics.
  • Fixed: Specific new themed Starting Area allowing to launch new events with specific new music.
  • Fixed: A co-op Chase Event could be completed with less than the required number of takedowns if a party member leaves.
  • Fixed: Chase Events were visible on the Global Map during the activity unlock animation regardless of fame & calendar.

Audio

  • Added: 6 new music tracks for the new themed events.
  • Fixed: Missing subtitles and audio for the cinematic of MX Wolf Territory event.

World

  • Added: New seasonal poster in cities and in the House.
  • Fixed: Shadow over the bridge near South LA.

Misc

  • Added: 3 new weathers in the photomode:
    • Cartoon
    • Movie
    • Show
  • Added: A new “The Agency” splashscreen display on the first connection after patch.
  • Added: New intro cinematics.
  • Added: New intro splashscreens.

Technical

  • Fixed: Player scores are not updated on the HUB leaderboard.
  • Fixed: STADIA Ghosts were not transparent.

Audio

  • Fixed: Sounds were not working as intended after previewing items in the in-game shop.

The Crew 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (March 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (March 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy