Update 1.9.0 has arrived for The Crew 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
Season Two brought a lot of new stuff into the game, from brand new cars to a lot of cool vanity items, and a new mode. While the online experience still has some issues to be solved, the team behind The Crew 2 also introduced some fixes to their regular troubleshooting routine. Update 1.9.0 also brings some quality of life changes, like a themed Main Menu and new additions to the Photomode.
The Crew 2 Update 1.9.0 Patch Notes
Main Menu
- The main menu has been updated to the Season 2 theme (visuals and audio).
- The introduction video has been updated to showcase Season 2 content.
Vanity Items
- Added 86 new vanity items – to be released on a weekly basis through the shop, as LIVE Summit rewards, or in the Motorpass.
- 6 Smokes.
- 16 Tires.
- 14 Underglows.
- 7 Nitros.
- 16 Horns.
- 10 Window tints.
- 2 2D Emotes.
- 7 Rooftops.
- 4 Outfits.
- 4 Helmets.
- Fixed: Fire Wolf tire vanity tweaked to address handling advantage.
Summit
- Added: 16 New Summits
- Fixed: Exploits where players could participate in cross over events with vehicles other than the intended ones.
- Keep track of upcoming LIVE Summits at The Crew Hub.
Game Mode
- Added: New Stunt Game Mode.
Motorpass
- Added: 1 New Motorpass per episode.
- 50 reward tiers, including vehicles, vanity items, currency packs, and more.
Vehicles
- Added: 24 New Vehicles rolled out over the course of the Season
o Shop additions, including:
- Porsche 911 Speedster (SR)
- Jaguar E-TYPE Series 1 Coupé (SR)
o LIVE Summit rewards, including:
- BMW Z4 M40i Agent Edition (SR)
o Motorpass, including:
- KTM 450 EXC Nighthawk Edition (MX)
- Bentley Mulliner Bacalar (SR)
- Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster (SR)
- Jaguar F-Type SVR coupe Professional Edition (SR)
- More to be revealed throughout the Season!
- Fixed: Aero Splitter not activating properly on the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
- Fixed: RPM meter not working on the Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion (993).
- Fixed: Cockpit and HUD tachometers were not properly synced on the McLaren P1 and on the Ferrari FXX-K.
- Fixed (PC): Turbocharger pressure gauge not working the Mazda RX-7 Street Race edition.
Handling
- Fixed: The land Rover Defender 90 had only 5 gears instead of 8.
Audio
- Fixed (PC): Turbo audio missing on some vehicles.
Events
- Fixed: The Agency themed category display on the Activity Menu.
- Fixed: New cinematics.
- Fixed: Specific new themed Starting Area allowing to launch new events with specific new music.
- Fixed: A co-op Chase Event could be completed with less than the required number of takedowns if a party member leaves.
- Fixed: Chase Events were visible on the Global Map during the activity unlock animation regardless of fame & calendar.
Audio
- Added: 6 new music tracks for the new themed events.
- Fixed: Missing subtitles and audio for the cinematic of MX Wolf Territory event.
World
- Added: New seasonal poster in cities and in the House.
- Fixed: Shadow over the bridge near South LA.
Misc
- Added: 3 new weathers in the photomode:
- Cartoon
- Movie
- Show
- Added: A new “The Agency” splashscreen display on the first connection after patch.
- Added: New intro cinematics.
- Added: New intro splashscreens.
Technical
- Fixed: Player scores are not updated on the HUB leaderboard.
- Fixed: STADIA Ghosts were not transparent.
Audio
- Fixed: Sounds were not working as intended after previewing items in the in-game shop.
The Crew 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.