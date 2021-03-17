Update 1.9.0 has arrived for The Crew 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Season Two brought a lot of new stuff into the game, from brand new cars to a lot of cool vanity items, and a new mode. While the online experience still has some issues to be solved, the team behind The Crew 2 also introduced some fixes to their regular troubleshooting routine. Update 1.9.0 also brings some quality of life changes, like a themed Main Menu and new additions to the Photomode.

The Crew 2 Update 1.9.0 Patch Notes

Main Menu

The main menu has been updated to the Season 2 theme (visuals and audio).

The introduction video has been updated to showcase Season 2 content.

Vanity Items