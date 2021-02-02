The Division 2: What Are S.T.A.R.S. Support and S.T.A.R.S. Assault Projects?

The Division 2 x Resident Evil event, titled in-game as Codename: Nightmare, has added two new projects to agents’ daily tasks. S.T.A.R.S. Support and S.T.A.R.S Assault Projects can now be found in The Division 2, but what exactly are these new assignments and what is their purpose?

Codename: Nightmare is swapping out the level 40 Daily Project found at the Base of Operations with the two S.T.A.R.S project types. One will be available each day, not one of each. Completing the project awards two of the new Resident Evil backpack trophies or arm patches. There are seven backpack trophies and four arm patches to unlock.

The nature of the activities tied to the project are dictated by whether it is an Assault or Support type. To provide an example, the first day of the crossover event began with a S.T.A.R.S. Support Daily Project. The objectives were straightforward and simple. A handful of bounties, friendly Control Point resupply, and using emotes near other Division agents can all be closed out quickly. For me, completion of the project rewarded the T-Virus backpack trophy and Resident Evil 25th Anniversary arm patch, although the items are likely randomized.

You can view the list of S.T.A.R.S. reward cosmetics below:

Backpack Trophies

T-Virus

Jill Sandwich

Zombie Hand

RPD Badge

Ink Ribbon

Doberman

Licker

Arm Patches

S.T.A.R.S.

Umbrella Corporation

RPD

Resident Evil 25th Anniversary

Division 2’s Codename: Nightmare event will conclude on February 22nd.