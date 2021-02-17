The Division 2 just celebrated its two year anniversary of coming out and has been seeing a surge of new content as of late. The recent team-up with Capcom for Resident Evil content in the game has been rather interesting, along with other content as well. Ubisoft is definitely showing that they are far from done with supporting this game at this point, including a free next generation update recently for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S if you owned the last-gen version already. This is great to see from a game that is now more than two years old, especially one that received some mixed reception at launch compared to its predecessor. Earlier this month brought us a large title update for the game, but now we have a much smaller update and this guide features The Division 2 update 1.31 patch notes.

The Division 2 Update 1.31 Patch Notes

Updates for The Division 2 have been pretty regular lately it seems, with some being major updates like we saw earlier in the month to setup new events in the game and others that are just small fixes. The latest comes after server maintenance by Ubisoft Massive earlier today that had the game down for a short period of time for three hours starting at 3:30 am ET. Thankfully, the maintenance was quick and the patch for the game was put out along with it.

With this new patch, the focus was on a fix with the PS5 version of the game where volumetric fog was missing while playing. This maintenance and subsequent update is suppose to fix this thankfully. There isn’t much to the patch notes themselves, but you can read them below if you want to see it straight from Ubisoft.

Maintenance notes: