Update 1.33 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

As of right now, maintenance for this patch has already started on all platforms and it will last a total of three hours long. Maintenance started at 12:30 AM PDT so the patch should be rolling out soon for everyone on June 1st, 2021.

On PS4, the patch size is around 4 GB. Bear in mind, the patch size will vary if you are playing the game on PC or Xbox One.

The new patch will include Season 6: Concealed Agenda into Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. You can read the full announcement for this patch written by Ubisoft posted down below.

The Division 2 Update 1.33 Patch Notes

Hello Agents,

The servers will shut down for scheduled maintenance on Tuesday, June 1st at 09:30 CEST, 03:30 AM EDT, 12:30 AM PDT.

The estimated downtime is 3 hours.

This will begin Season 6: Concealed Agenda.

Season 6: Concealed Agenda is a re-run of Season 3. Season 3 of the game included a task where you had to hunt down new targets named Shade, Wraith, Dusk and Belfry. If you get them all, it will allow you to finally takedown Bardon Schaeffer who is the prime target.

The previous season also included the four leagues named Shade League, Wraith League, Dusk League and Belfry League.

If anymore patch notes are announced for this update, we will update this post as soon as possible. For more on this patch, you can visit the Ubisoft forums.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.

- This article was updated on:June 1st, 2021