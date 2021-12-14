Update 1.36 has arrived for The Division 2, and here’s the full list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. The Division 2 is bringing the holiday spirit in this update, now some enemies from previous events are back dropping some holiday-themed rewards. Now the Santa Hunter is back. If you want to get a Santa Mask going to the Summit penthouse will get you closer to getting one. Here’s everything new with The Division 2 update 1.36.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Update 1.36 Patch Notes

Winter Rewards

The end-of-year themed Hoarder is back in the Summit and the Open World. Killing them will drop the “Sleigher” weapon as well as the new “Chill Out” gear mask.

The Santa Hunter is back on the prowl in the Summit penthouse, killing them will drop the “Santa Mask”!.

Bug Fixes

Performance & Stability

Fixed an issue where the game will crash regularly when DirectX 12 is enabled on PC.

Talents & Skills

(Gear set rework) The “Striker’s Battlegear” will no longer lose stacks for missed shots. Stack loss per second has been increased to 2.

Fixed an issue where the Technician Specialization ammo would get refilled when equipping the 4th piece of the “Tip of the Spear” gear set.

Fixed an issue where the “Outsider” Talent duration did not match its description. The in-game duration has been reduced to 10s, compared to 20s previously.

Fixed an issue where “Adrenaline Rush” would be triggered by the enemy’s skills and traps.

Summit Balancing

Fixed an issue where the top floor of The Summit provided significantly more XP than intended (previously awarding more than 10 times the expected amount).

Audio & Narrative

The missing Echo from Camp White Oak and the Fay Lau Manhunt mission is added to “Mission Rewards”.

Fixed an issue where the introduction music would not play.

Text & Localisation

Fixed an issue where the Dark Hours Raid portrait was not showing the players’ names correctly.

Fixed an issue where the right stick description in German mentions “left” instead of “right”.

Fixed an issue where the Ubisoft Connect reward condition for the “Impromptu Weapon Skin” was incorrect in Japanese.

Visual Glitches

Fixed an issue where players could remain stuck on background “Inspect Menu” when inspecting Weapons/ skills from a group member while being in a downed state.

Fixed an issue where players would experience brightness changing from very dark to very bright at certain angles in the final garage door at Space Administration HQ.

Fixed a stuck NPC’s in a spawn room whilst players would attempt a resource convoy mission at Judiciary Square (Bakery & Cafe).

Fixed a bunch of “WEIRD textures” & floating objects.

Fixed some floating graffiti of the word “Checkpoint” at Washington Circle NW.

Fixed floating trash at East Executive Ave NW.

Fixed an issue with flickering posters in the Botanic Garden.

Fixed an issue with a missing wall texture next to stairs on the house of the corner H St NW and 16th ST NW.

Fixed a floating plant in Downtown West.

Fixed an issue with flickering texture on the ramp east of L’Enfant Promenade.

Level Design gaps

Fixed a gap present between the building and the ground in Downtown West.

Fixed a gap between the wall and the ground on the corner East Executive Ave NW and H street NW.

Fixed a gap between the door and the ground at a building located near “National Bond Armory”.

Besides the holiday additions, the patch is full of fixes to the base game. From Level Design fixes like gaps between buildings to visual glitches and crashes regarding Directx 12. Now a lot of the textures and objects should be working fine.

The Division 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 website.