The Division 2 launched about a year and a half ago and struggled to match the major success of the first game at launch. Ubisoft has been working hard to keep the game going in the time since with new content, including the recently added The Summit that came last month. This new endgame for The Division 2 tasked players with scaling a 100 floor building full of enemies that added a lot of replayability to the game. Now not even a month later, Ubisoft has made some big changes to The Summit to make it better for players, along with some other changes across the entire game in the 11.1 update for The Division 2.

The Division 2 Update 11.1 Patch Notes

The Summit

Difficulty & Directives When interacting with the lobby elevator, players will be able to select their desired difficulty and directives All Difficulties are selectable: Normal – Legendary For Directives, players are able to select from all 9 released Directives Developer comment: We advise limiting yourself to 5 active Directives; use more at your own risk NOTE: Missions and Global Difficulty still have the 5 seasonal directives

The New Summit Experience Players can now ascend their customized Summit at their own pace. With TU11.1, all players will initially start at floor 1 of The Summit Progress is now saved more frequently at each elevator players encounter Instead of the old Rally Points, now Players will resume where they left on subsequent playthroughs. This means that you can stop at floor 38. Then the next day continue from the elevator at floor 37. After players finish floor 100, on their next Summit attempt they will restart at floor 1 NOTE: for coop we save the maximum of your previous checkpoint and your current session Example: player previously had a save at floor 60, they matchmake and finish floor 95 with a group, on their next playthrough the player would continue at the elevator on floor 93. Example: player previously had a save at floor 81, they matchmake and finish floor 34 with a group, on their next playthrough the player would continue at the elevator on floor 81.

Targeted Loot At any point while in The Summit, players can open the Mega-Map and set their personal Targeted Loot For their allocation players can select from weapon types, gear slots, mods, brands, gear sets. The Targeted Loot selection within Summit is personal (which means each player in a group of 4 could have a different allocation chosen)

Threat Scaling The higher players climb in The Summit, the more likely they are to encounter tougher enemies. The chance for enemies to spawn as veteran or elite gradually increases per floor. Lieutenant Squads occur more frequently as you ascend The Summit. The Boss floors (10, 20, 30,…,90) feature multiple named hostiles on higher floors.

Additional Gameplay Improvements Added a weekly project for finishing Summit (which along with other rewards grants an Exotic Cache) Added more objective types Quicker laptop interact animation Adjusted spawning of enemies during Hack Terminals objectives Holding SHD Crates is more beneficial Added new UI notifications about Exotic Fireteams, Bosses, etc.



Directives

Directives now increase the chance for Targeted Loot to drop Since introduced in TU6, Targeted Loot has been influenced by a number of factors (including difficulty). Now with TU11.1, each active Directive adds a small amount to the total drop chance for Targeted Loot. This applies everywhere Directives are present (missions, open world, summit). NOTE: Directives still increase XP as well.

Increased cooldown reduction per Skill Part collected with Scavenged Skills Directive.

Fixed issue causing Fragile Armor’s broken stacks to behave strangely after dying and being revived.

Targeted Loot

Added individual Targeted Loot Allocations for each Gear Set This applies both to the normal rotation and to Summit’s Personal Targeted Loot Ex: Lincoln can have True Patriot



Gear

Ridgeway’s Pride exotic For first part of exotic quest, parts now drop based on Summit floor numbers and increased drop chance of parts For third part of exotic quest, lowered number of Rogue Agents and Hunters that need to be killed to 2 Increased radiuses of Bleeding Edge talent to 15m Increased repair strength of Bleeding Edge talent to 1: 3%, 2: 6%, 3: 12%, 4: 24%, 5: 48% (per bleeding enemy within radius)



PvP

These PvP balance changes affect both the DZ and Conflict: Decreased overall time to kill by 10% Decreased shotgun damage by 12.5% Increased damage to shields by 25%

Fixed issue in Conflict which caused the Firewall specialization’s flamethrower to deal an excessive amount of damage.

Bug Fixes