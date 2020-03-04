The Division 2 launched a year ago and featured a lineup of post-launch DLC as part of their Year 1 roadmap, but their biggest addition to the game is the new Warlords of New York expansion. In the base game, the highest level you could achieve was level 30, with the Gear Score able to be raised from there to improve your stats. The Warlords of New York expansion builds upon that though with an increase in the max level cap to level 40 and this guide will explain how you can get to that level.

How To Get To Level 40

Just like the first game, The Division 2 adopted a structure that required you to reach level 30 and get to a certain point in the game before you could then start raising your Gear Score, which was dependent on your equipment as well. The Warlords of New York expansion takes away that Gear Score you already have though and resets to a more traditional leveling system until you reach level 40, but the question is how do you raise that level?

First of all, you must purchase the Warlords of New York expansion to start, as that is required for the increased level cap. This isn’t just an in-game update for free that you can get. Secondly, you cannot start leveling up higher within the main world of DC in the base game. Even if you go around and earn XP, you will still continue to only earn towards caches.

To successful start leveling up in Warlords of New York, you must first head to New York in the game. This requires you to have not only purchased the expansion, but to have also installed it. Once you have done that, start up your game and head to the White House, aka your Base of Operations. From here, go to the pilot found out front and talk to him to head to New York. This is a one way trip until you finish the expansion though, so be careful.

As soon as you arrive in New York, pause the game and go to your equipment menu. Immediately you will notice that all your gear that you had previously with a Gear Score is now just listed as level 30. This means you are ready to start leveling up again. As in the main game, this can be done by going around and completing different missions, tasks, and finding collectibles. You should start leveling up decently fast if you are following the story and doing any of the main side missions you come across.

Once you start leveling up, you will also start finding equipment with higher levels as well, so keep up with those and that will certainly help speed up the process with you being more equipped for battle now. Just keep working at it and you’ll be level 40 in no time.