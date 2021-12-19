The Elder Scrolls Online: Unhallowed Grave Dungeon Location and Rewards

The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Notably, dungeons have been a significant factor in returning player numbers, the dungeons have always been a great staple of the experience and as with any live service game, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. One of the dungeons that players have recently been obsessing over is the Unhallowed Grave dungeon and this guide will inform you of The Elder Scrolls Online Unhallowed Grave dungeon’s location and rewards.

Where to Find the Unhallowed Grave and How to Unlock It

The Unhallowed Grave dungeon is first and foremost not a base game dungeon, it is tied to the Harrowstorm DLC so you will first have to purchase that particular expansion. The Harrowstorm DLC can be bought for 1500 crowns in the store which is around $20 or less. Once you have purchased the expansion you will now have access to the dungeon’s normal and veteran modes. It is a four-player activity for you and your companions to venture through and it is recommended to be around level 45 for starting the dungeon.

The dungeon itself can be found in the ‘Bankori’ region and can be found to the very southeast of the specific map. The dungeon will be nestled among some rocky areas on the map. Now that you have found the dungeon, you can travel to it and begin the dungeon.

The Elder Scrolls Online Unhallowed Grave Rewards

There is a lot to discover within this particular dungeon and players will likely find themselves spending around an hour completing the activity. Notably, the story of the dungeon will see you venturing into an ancient tomb and uncovering the lost secrets and ‘forbidden powers’ of the cutthroat tomb.

In turn, there are a vast array of interesting game mechanics tied to the Unhallowed Grave and working together with your respective partners while completing the dungeon will be a surefire way to see great success in the dungeon. There are eight bosses in total, a few of which are classed as secret bosses that players can attempt to discover and find. There is furthermore an abundance of loot and rewards for the player to unlock.

The loot that players can unlock from the dungeons among other small items of loot is from the following styles and sets specific to the DLC. These are as follows:

Aegis Caller

Grave Guardian

Draugrkin’s Grip

However, it should be noted that on the normal difficulty, players will encounter superior (blue) loot the most but on veteran difficulty, they will encounter Epic (purple) loot at a significant rate. Further, there is an additional set only to be acquired on Veteran difficulty mode and that is called ‘Kjalnar’s Nightmare’ which will even include a special monster helmet for players to collect.

Will you be completing the Unhallowed Grave in The Elder Scrolls Online again this month and unlock new gear and weapons?

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Mac, and PC.