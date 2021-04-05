The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.15 Patch Notes

Update 2.15 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls Online, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Flames of Ambition update was a big one for the popular MMO game, bringing lots of new content in the form of quests, locations, items and many more. Alongside all these perfectly good additions though, a lot of things starting acting messy, with the team forced to throw out this update 2.15.

The patch notes list is rather long, as they touched upon animation bugs, glitchy NPC and tools behavior, quests, and a lot more that needed some tweaking. Expect your game to run way smoother than before, without these hiccups, after of course installing the update.

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.15/ v1.23.1.0 Patch Notes

The Shadow Cleft: Fixed an issue where Initiate Favar could get stuck in a wall.

Black Drake Villa General The Bullseye achievement now correctly mentions it is achieved in Black Drake Villa. The description for the “Amphibians Arrested” achievement now correctly mentions the Fiery Favor effect. Pyroturge Encratis Corpses of Fire Behemoths are now consistently usable.

The Cauldron General The Curtain of Fire achievement now states the correct name of the ability which enables completion. Oxblood the Depraved Oxblood will no longer inexplicably turn to a random player during the impact of its Gore Rush ability. Bile Globs can now be consumed as corpses even if Oxblood consumes them. Taskmaster Viccia Taskmaster Viccia’s traps will now correctly explode if you trigger them while blocking, though they will only stun anyone not blocking. Baron Zaudrus Corpses of Magma Daedroths, Magma Scamps and Watchlings are now consistently usable.



White Gold Tower Molag Kena Lightning Aspects will no longer get stuck in an unkillable state because of “leet DPS” during the shield phase.



Awaken The Past: The Helm and Agra Crun will now display properly when placed.

Fixed numerous issues involving improper removal of negative effects from player characters.

Expanded the prevention of being able to access abilities you should not have access to.

Guild

Undaunted Bone Shield: Fixed multiple issues where the synergy from this ability and its morphs did not follow regular rules. The shield granted from these abilities no longer stack, and being affected by any version now makes you immune to other versions for 6 seconds.



Weapons can once again be visible when doing emotes.

Made an improvement to the stairs in certain Daedric ruins so you can walk up smoothly without having to jump at the top step.

Fixed an issue where the Flames of Ambition Coffer from the Undaunted merchant listed the incorrect Monster Mask sets in its tooltip.

Updated the tooltips of the Alliance War Skill Line Scrolls (including Major and Grand), Colovian War Torte, Molten War Torte, and White-Gold War Torte. They now better clarify that they do affect both your Alliance Rank and your Alliance Skill Lines. Note that these items do not increase the AP you earn.



Fixed an issue that caused unusual lighting or weather in the interiors of Autumn’s Gate, Old Mistveil Manor, and the Golden Gryphon Garret homes.

Fixed multiple rare crashes caused by the model system that could occur randomly.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur while logging out of the game.

Fixed an issue that could delay asset loads, causing enemies to become invisible.

COD payment mails now have fixed 30-day expiration dates like all other mail.

The caravan in this area is now much less densely populated and gamblers won’t return as quickly if murdered.

Updated the copyright date on the opening splash screen to the current year.

Information about offline players from the Friends/Guild lists are now correctly shown for players that have been offline for a while.

Combat

Fixed an issue where the keybind strip could get into a bad state when quickly swapping between the Champion screen and other screens.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.