Update 2.16 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls Online, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Officially Bethesda notes this update as version number 6.3.8 and it’s available now for the PC version of the game. The patch size is only 91.6MB. The patch will be released later today for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of The Elder Scrolls Online.

As expected, the patch comes with a ton of new fixes for the game and more. The update should be available as of April 21st, 2021. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.16 Patch Notes

Combat and Abilities

Fixed a calculation error in the Rationer star’s effect.

Updated the Rationer Champion Star to only provide a duration bonus to stat-altering foods and drinks. This Champion Star was never intended to affect the duration of such foods and drinks.

Exploration and Itemization



General

Fixed an issue where resource nodes would occasionally not appear with their correct model.

Quests and Zones



Blackwood Prologue

The Emperor’s Secret: Fixed an issue if you attempted to use the cart to Riften, multiple errors would occur unless your character was standing in the correct spot.

Grahtwood

Fixed an issue that would cause some NPCs around Southpoint to respawn too quickly.

The Rift

In His Wake: Corporal Bredrek will no longer spawn in odd spots when granting this quest, and will also no longer pursue you to give you his quest.

UI



General

Your offline friends and guild members are no longer lost traveling back in time to 1/1/1970 and have returned safely to the present.

Gamepad Mode

Fixed an issue where the keybind for quickslotting items would display in the incorrect location.

Fixed an issue that could cause the inventory to not display properly when quickly switching between it and another screen.

Fixed an issue that prevented scrolling the list of offerings in a trade window.

For more details about today’s patch, you can visit the official website for additional info. The Elder Scrolls Online is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.