Update 2.18 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls Online and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer ZeniMax Online Studios has now released a new update for the console versions of The Elder Scrolls Online. This includes the game on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S as well as the Xbox One. The PC and Mac versions already had their own update earlier this month.

The patch number of the update is 2.18 on PS4 and 01.000.001 if you have the game on PS5. The patch numbers and sizes will differ if you have the game on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.18 Patch Notes

Sadly, it looks like ZeniMax Online Studios has not published the full patch notes for the game just yet. However, we do know that the Midyear Mayhem event starts on June 24th, 2021.

The official Twitter page for the game posted a bit more about the Midyear Mayhem events. You can read the details below.

runs from June 24-July 6

you can earn 3 Event Tickets/day

Cyrodiil and Battleground dailies give 2 tickets

Imperial City district dailies give 1 ticket

you can earn extra AP and Midyear Boon Boxes from PVP activities as well!

If more patch notes are revealed, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. The Elder Scrolls Online is out now for the PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation and Stadia platforms.