Update 2.21 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls Online, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer ZeniMax Online Studios has now released a new update for The Elder Scrolls Online. This update is available for the console versions of the game. For PS4 players, the patch number should be update 2.21. If you are playing the game on PS5, the patch number is 01.001.000.

The maintenance time for the console versions of the game are still ongoing. The servers are under maintenance from September 8, 6:00AM EDT (10:00 UTC) until 12:00PM EDT (16:00 UTC). The patch should be rolling out today though.

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.21 Patch Notes

While console patch notes have not been published yet, a new patch was previously released for the PC and Mac versions of the game earlier this week. You can check out some of the changes posted down below.

Art and Animation

Fixed an issue where the Wargame Trebuchet emote would not animate if you were in combat.

Crown Stores & Crown Crates

Fixed an issue where purchasing the Vampire skill maximizer from the Crown Store would not increase the skill lines properly.

Fixed an issue where you would receive an animation error while using a crow assistant under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where other players not in your group were able to use your crow assistant.

Exploration and Itemization

Fixed an issue where Rewards for the Worthy mails sent to characters who had not yet reached Level 50 or higher would not contain items from the new PvP sets introduced with Update 31 (Hrothgar’s Chill, Plaguebreak, and Dark Convergence).

Housing

Furniture items will now block interactions, allowing for doors to be blocked off again.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a game freeze that could occur when observing two players shooting arrows at each other at the exact same time.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when the timing of some activities caused an error, such as disconnecting your network while loading into character select.

Info taken above from the game’s official forums. We will update this post once console specific patch notes are revealed later today. The Elder Scrolls Online is out now for the PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.