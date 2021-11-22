The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Update 1.6.323 Patch Notes

Includes fixes for Black Screen on PC.

November 22nd, 2021 by C.J. Keller

Skyrim-Anniversary-Edition-Upgrade

Update 1.6.323 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.  This latest update for the game fixes some minor issues with the game, but the fixes do vary by platform.  The patch notes below will be for the PC/Steam version of the game.  The patch notes for this update to Skyrim are short and sweet but it does fix one of the primary complaints for players with a fix for the black screen that some players were seeing at launch.  Here’s everything new with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Update for November 22nd, 2021.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Update 1.6.323 Patch Notes

FIXES

  • Fixed a problem preventing some doors in Rielle from opening properly.
  • Fixed an issue where Russian and Polish notes were not displaying text properly.
  • Fixed an issue where German and French players were given incorrect menu text when leveling up.
  • Fixed an issue where players were experiencing a “black screen” and upon launching.

It’s unbelievable that Skyrim got yet another release in 2021.  While it is the ten year anniversary of what is likely Bethesda Game Studios most beloved title, the game has been released across three generations of consoles and has seen continual improvements along the way.  Looking for more Skyrim content.  Check out our Skyrim wiki for everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available on Steam/PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Skyrim Pygmy Sunfish Skyrim Pygmy Sunfish Location: Where to Catch Pygmy Sunfish
Among all the new content added to the acclaimed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in celebration of the release of...
Attack of the Fanboy
Skyrim Unquiet Dead Quest Farming Skyrim Unquiet Dead Quest Guide: How to Unlock Goldenhills Plantation
Skyrim wouldn't be complete without a haunted farm.
Attack of the Fanboy
Skyrim Pearlfish Fishing Skyrim Pearlfish Location: Where to Catch Pearlfish
Here are the best ways to catch Pearlfish.
Attack of the Fanboy
Skyrim where to catch goldfish cover image for article. Skyrim Goldfish Location: Where to Catch Goldfish
Planning on catching a goldfish in Skyrim? It's quite like hunting for gold itself.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy