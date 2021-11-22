Update 1.6.323 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This latest update for the game fixes some minor issues with the game, but the fixes do vary by platform. The patch notes below will be for the PC/Steam version of the game. The patch notes for this update to Skyrim are short and sweet but it does fix one of the primary complaints for players with a fix for the black screen that some players were seeing at launch. Here’s everything new with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Update for November 22nd, 2021.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Update 1.6.323 Patch Notes

FIXES

Fixed a problem preventing some doors in Rielle from opening properly.

Fixed an issue where Russian and Polish notes were not displaying text properly.

Fixed an issue where German and French players were given incorrect menu text when leveling up.

Fixed an issue where players were experiencing a “black screen” and upon launching.

It’s unbelievable that Skyrim got yet another release in 2021. While it is the ten year anniversary of what is likely Bethesda Game Studios most beloved title, the game has been released across three generations of consoles and has seen continual improvements along the way. Looking for more Skyrim content. Check out our Skyrim wiki for everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available on Steam/PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.