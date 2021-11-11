The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Update 1.20 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available, marking the game’s 10th anniversary. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long, especially since Skyrim gets rereleased so often these days. Still, the Anniversary Edition adds a ton of new content that is sure to please veterans and newcomers alike. Some of the content is free, which is what this update for Skyrim contains. Here’s what’s new with Skyrim update 1.20.

Skyrim Update 1.20 Patch Notes

This update adds free content for Skyrim Anniversary Edition. Most of the content and quests are locked behind the Anniversary Edition upgrade, which costs $20, but some things have been added to Skyrim Special Edition for free. Here’s what’s new.

Fishing Fishing spots to various locations around Skyrim New fishing-related quests at the Riften Fishery Fishing rods New fish Aquariums to display fish

Survival Mode Optional survival mode Players must manage food, hunger, temperature, fatigue, and much more in this mode Carry weight is significantly reduced Fast travel is disabled

Saints and Seducers Several new quests in the new Saints and Seducers questline New dungeon Two new artifacts Multiple sets of weapons and armor Recruitable pets New alchemy ingredients New summoning spells

Rare Curios A companion piece to Saints and Seducers that adds new items to Khajit vendors New ingredients New potions and poisons New arrow types



These additions are available via the Bethesda Creation Club. They used to cost money, but now they are offered for free to every Skyrim player. If you choose to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition, you will receive everything else from the Creation Club as well, including several new armor sets, weapons, items, and quests.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.