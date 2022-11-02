The Entropy Centre: How To Escape Entropy Market

As you plummet deeper into the mystery of The Entropy Centre, things are not what they seem. A seemingly sterile world built around, it continues to fall apart to reveal the truth of what is happening. You won’t be able to continue along the tale if you are trapped inside the Entropy Market, a one-stop shop for the former employees of this company.

With your ability to rewind time, you’ll need to find a creative way to make it out of here once more so you can continue pushing toward your objective — saving the destruction of the world. Make sure that you’ve got enough cereal to last you before you head out, and let’s find the solution to this time-altering puzzle!

How To Solve The Entropy Market Puzzle In The Entropy Centre

One of the first objectives you’ll have is to open the small door that is currently locked due to a lack of power. Follow the cords across the ceiling and walls to find the power supplies hanging on the wall, and rewind them to restore their power. Once you have accomplished this, you’ll see that the lock is now green, and you’ll be able to enter this room. Inside, you will find another spare power generator, which you will place at the door at the bottom entrance.

After you have restored power to the supply of your choice, take the stairs and jump onto the cable car that brought you to this area. Rewind time until you notice an area on the left side of your screen that is lit up. Stop the car here and jump into the room and begin your search for the next power supply. Head toward the large hole in the wall, and come around the corner. You’ll notice a large shelving set has been knocked over, and you’ll want to rewind it until they are back on their feet once more.

After you have done this, go back into the main room and open the door. Inside, you’ll find the other power supply needed to open the door which you’ll pick up and take back to the exit. Place it into the other supply generator and rewind time to provide power, and you’ve completed another puzzle.

At this point in the game, the difficulty of puzzles has started to ramp up a bit. Gone are the days of cruising through this title with ease, as the next rooms will start to offer more of a challenge. This is when the game begins to pick up steam, along with the narrative that it sends your way. Put on your thinking cap, and start solving these puzzles!

The Entropy Centre is available November 3rd on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022