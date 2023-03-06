The Finals Closed Beta: How to Sign Up and Start Time

Image: Embark Studios

The Finals is an upcoming FPS game focused on environmental destruction which has kept it on many gamers’ radars. This level of destruction is something that hasn’t been seen in recent games that many gamers have been searching for. Luckily The Finals is hosting a closed beta that you can participate in to give the game a shot for yourself. Let’s go over how you can sign up for The Finals closed beta and when it begins.

How to Sign Up for The Finals Closed Beta

Signing up for access to The Finals closed beta is quite simple. You will need to either head to their website or the Steam page for The Finals and sign up there. Going to the main website to sign up will just end up taking you to the Steam store page, so you can save a bit of time by going right to Steam.

If you already signed up for the previous close alpha tests for The Finals, you shouldn’t need to sign up again and you may already have access to this closed beta test.

If you are unsure if you are already in or not, simply go to the Steam page and check if you can download the playtest. You can also search for The Finals in your Steam library and see if it is already there for you to download.

Once you have signed up, keep an eye on either your steam library for the game to show up or your email to receive confirmation for being accepted. The current number of players being allowed in this time around is unknown and they may add in more after the closed beta goes live.

When Does the Closed Beta for The Finals Start

Currently, there is no confirmed start time for the Closed Beta servers. When a time does become confirmed, it will be announced in the official Discord server for The Finals. So if you are already accepted for the playtest, you may want to join their Discord.

You don’t need to worry about being late to the start of the playtest as it will run for two weeks, so you will have until the 21 of March to play around with the game. During this time, you will be able to experience a bit of the progressions system as well as the cosmetic unlock system as both of these were absent from previous playtests.

This seems like the best look at the game players will be able to experience until the full release of The Finals or the next beta test. They don’t have a date set for the game yet, so there will most likely be another closed or open beta test sometime in the future to look forward to.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023