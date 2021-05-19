Update 1.08 has arrived for The Last of Us Part 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is a performance patch for PS5, allowing next-gen console owners to experience the game at 60 frames per second. This update also promises other PlayStation 5 improvements, including faster loading times and enhanced resolution. The game can also be locked to 30 FPS as it was on PlayStation 4, but the 60 FPS mode seems to have little to no downgrades when turned on. PlayStation 4 owners will also be able to download this patch, although they won’t be able to take advantage of any of the new features on last-gen hardware. Here’s everything new with The Last of Us Part 2 update 1.08.

The Last of Us Part 2 Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Added a Framerate Target option that allows you to choose between 30 FPS or 60 FPS This allows you to choose your preferred framerate to complement the rest of the enhancements that are part of the PS5 backward compatibility with PS4 games, such as an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more.



The main feature of this update is the ability to play The Last of Us Part 2 as 60 frames per second, doubling the game’s original 30 FPS cap from last year’s PlayStation 4 release. According to early testing, the game appears to hold steady at 60 FPS even in intense scenes where the original release would drop under 30 FPS.

The announcement post for this patch also states that the game would have an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more on PlayStation 5, but these are just general improvements that all enhanced backward compatible titles receive on PS5. The Last of Us Part 2 remains locked at 1440p, just as it was on PlayStation 4 Pro, so don’t expect a 4K image. Load times do seem to be improved, however, but they’re still not as fast as they are on some native PS5 titles. Load times could take over a minute on the PlayStation 4 version of the game, but they can be twice as fast when playing on PlayStation 5. It’s a shame the resolution hasn’t been adjusted, but faster loading times and the ability to play at 60 FPS make this patch a worthy reason to revisit the game. We loved The Last of Us Part 2, giving it a full 5/5 score in our review, so this is an excellent time to jump in to the game if you missed out on it last year.

The Last of Us Part 2 is available now on PS4. For more information regarding this update, visit the PlayStation Blog.