The Nioh Collection – What Is “PlayStation 5 Standard Mode”

The Nioh games have finally made their PS5 debut with the excellent Nioh Collection, which sees the games remastered with all the previously released DLC. The best part is that if you purchased the games and all their DLC on PS4, you’ll receive the remastered versions free of charge. The big new feature for the remastered collection is the ability to choose three different modes of play.

Once you start the game, you’ll have the choice to play either game in The Nioh Collection either in 4K at 60 FPS or 1080p at 120 FPS, So as long as you have a TV that supports the latter mode. But, one mode that surprisingly hasn’t been getting a lot of coverage via press releases from either Sony or Team Ninja is a third option called “PlayStation 5 Standard Mode.” While 4K and 120 FPS modes are all self-explanatory, The PlayStation 5 Standard Mode may be a little confusing for those who aren’t exactly tech-savvy.

What exactly is “PlayStation 5 Standard mode?”

On the surface, PlayStation 5 Standard Mode sees both games run in 1080p at 60 FPS. That being said, the Standard Mode does feature some minor graphical improvements, such as Improved shadows of trees and grass, increased ground textures, and screen space reflection. While these are some nice features, they’re so minor that they’re not that noticeable during the action and exploration that each game offers. In short, you’re not missing out that much if you simply play either of the games in the other two gameplay modes. Standard Mode is really only recommended if you still have a 1080p display.