Game Guides

The Nioh Collection – What Is “PlayStation 5 Standard Mode”

There's a little more to this third option of play in The Nioh Collection

February 6th, 2021 by Joseph Ocasio

nioh-game-1280x720-1

The Nioh games have finally made their PS5 debut with the excellent Nioh Collection, which sees the games remastered with all the previously released DLC. The best part is that if you purchased the games and all their DLC on PS4, you’ll receive the remastered versions free of charge. The big new feature for the remastered collection is the ability to choose three different modes of play.

Once you start the game, you’ll have the choice to play either game in The Nioh Collection either in 4K at 60 FPS or 1080p at 120 FPS, So as long as you have a TV that supports the latter mode. But, one mode that surprisingly hasn’t been getting a lot of coverage via press releases from either Sony or Team Ninja is a third option called “PlayStation 5 Standard Mode.” While 4K and 120 FPS modes are all self-explanatory, The PlayStation 5 Standard Mode may be a little confusing for those who aren’t exactly tech-savvy.

What exactly is “PlayStation 5 Standard mode?”

On the surface, PlayStation 5 Standard Mode sees both games run in 1080p at 60 FPS. That being said, the Standard Mode does feature some minor graphical improvements, such as Improved shadows of trees and grass, increased ground textures, and screen space reflection. While these are some nice features, they’re so minor that they’re not that noticeable during the action and exploration that each game offers. In short, you’re not missing out that much if you simply play either of the games in the other two gameplay modes. Standard Mode is really only recommended if you still have a 1080p display.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (February 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (February 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Xbox Game Pass January 2021 Games: Yakuza, The Medium, and More
Attack of the Fanboy