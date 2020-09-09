The Outer Worlds: Peril On Gorgon – All New Perks

The Outer Worlds: Peril On Gorgon comes with a handful of additional perks that better round out some of the weaker builds in the game. There are six total, with two in each tier. The old unlock requirements remain, but with the raised level cap of 33 you’ll be able to squeeze in a couple extra choices. There are also new flaws to take, so you can pick something now that better compliments your build.
The Peril On Gorgon perks are listed below in order of tier:
- Tier 1:
- Applied Science: Increase magazine size of Science Weapons. +25% Science Weapon Magazine Size
- Nietzsche’s Reward: You deal incerased damage based on the number of Flaws you have. +5% Damage per Flaw
- Tier 2:
- Assassin: Quiet weapons deal more damage. A weapon is considered Quiet if its Noise Range is 2.5m or less. +25% Queiet Weapon Damage
- Lone Master: While having no companions in the party, but still having some back on the ship, gain a bonus to all Skills. Double the bonus if no companions have been recruited. All skills +5, if no Comp in party; +10 in none recruited
- Tier 3
- Improvisation Master: Improvised Weapons deal vastly more damage and degrade slower than usual. Tossball equipment is not considered improvised. +300% Improvised Weapon Damage; -75% Improvised Weapon Degradation
- Concentrated Fire: Any subsequet attack made on the same target while in TTD deals increased damage. This effect is cumulative. Leaving TTD resets the damage increase. +10% Damage per subsequent hit.
