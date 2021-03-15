Update 1.07 has arrived for The Outer Worlds, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

There are two main purposes for today’s patch for The Outer Worlds. One of the biggest features added today is 60fps support for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. It’s unknown at this time if the 60fps feature is compatible with the Xbox Series S version of the game though.

The other main purpose for the patch is to set up for the release of the new DLC called “Murder on Eridanos”. This new DLC will be released on March 17th, 2021.

Anyway, you can read below the full patch notes for today’s update.

The Outer Worlds Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Necessary files to The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos have been added.

Save files from beyond the “point of no return” will now allow players to access the “Peril on Gorgon” and “Murder on Eridanos” DLCs.

Fixed an issue where Nyoka’s face animations could stop updating during conversations.

Updated the description of the “Robophobia” Flaw to be more accurate.

The file size will vary depending on which version of the game you own. Make sure to download the update as soon as possible whenever you next log-in to the game.

The Outer Worlds is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The game is also backwards compatible with the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles too.