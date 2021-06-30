Update 1.43 has arrived for The Sims 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch will include the new Sims Sessions which is a music festival featuring actual real-life musicians appearing as their Sims. This summer, the list includes Bebe Rexha, the band Glass Animals, and Joy Oladokun. In addition to the Sims Sessions, a number of bug fixes are included to further polish the expansion-rich title from 2014. Here’s everything new with The Sims 4 Update 1.43

The Sims 4 Update 1.43 Patch Notes

Sims Sessions

Sims Sessions will be hosted in Magnolia Blossom Park in Willow Creek on every Sunday (that is In Game Sunday), starting June 29 (TODAY) 10 a.m. PT to July 7 at 10 p.m. PT. Once Simmers load their game today (after updating the game of course) your Sims will get a message telling them about Sims Sessions (this will happen on in game Sunday in a new Save, but if you are not in a new save you will need to wait for it to be Sunday in your game after the Game Update), they will also receive a ticket in their inventory that they can view for more information and they will be able to travel to the location of the festival.

Bug Fixes

Core Game Our master gardeners treated a few of our plants so they no longer reset to a previous growth stage randomly. We fixed an issue where selected Create a Sim outfit parts on Sims were not showing up appropriately highlighted on the right side menu. Teens generated with the Play with Genetics options in Create a Sim will no longer have Crow’s feet. We have fixed an issue where Sims could not use stairs when Simmers deleted the floor of a fence block that was built around the stairs in the upper landing. Sims can no longer get automatic eyeliner and eyebrow colors from choosing a hair color. Fixed an issue where when Sims learned about the Likes and Dislikes of other Sims their Sim Profile became blank. I mean, unless they like or dislike nothing, that is… troubling.

Get Together Expansion Invited NPC will now leave… eventually. You know that saying that some visitors start smelling like rotten fish after a certain amount of time? We had to tell the NPCs that well, they were a problem so now they should be leaving appropriately.

Snowy Escape Expansion If you had noticed invisible Sims doing snow activities in your game because they switched boots on the slopes… worry not, it should be fixed.

Bust the Dust Kit Sims with the Slob Trait can now complete the Fabulously Filthy Aspiration goal of Letting at least one floor level of your home become dirty! #goals?



This update marks version 1.43 for consoles but is considered update 1.76.81.1020 and 1.76.81.1220 for PC and Mac respectively. The Sims 4 to date has received a total of ten expansion packs, ten game packs, and eighteen stuff packs (mostly cosmetic additions) bringing it up to a total of 38 pieces of DLC at the time of this writing. It doesn’t seem like EA’s casual simulator will be slowing down anytime soon with the addition of Sims Sessions bringing more in-game events and Cottage Living to be released on July 22nd of this year.

The Sims 4 is available now on PC, Mac, Playstation 4 & 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Sims 4 site.