Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Weapons Guide: All Types, Elements, and Manufacturers Explained

Now that players have been able to sink their teeth into Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, they’re discovering so many different things about the game. From ways that you can increase your loot luck, bosses that are great to farm for experience and loot, and even ways to duplicate weapons. There are so many different things that you can do, that it may feel a little overwhelming at times. With so many different types of weapons at your disposal, you may have a hard time picking the best one for you.

That’s where we come into play, as we are here today with a list of all of the different types of weapons that you can get, their damage types, and even their manufacturers. So, let’s dive deep into this fantasy-inspired world and see what all the fuss is about!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Weapon Types, Damages, and Manufacturers Explained

In the world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll have 6 different weapon types, 6 different types of damage, and 7 different manufacturers to choose from. Starting with our weapons list, you’ll find these types of guns scattered around the Wonderlands:

Pistols

As with any game, Pistols are going to be your go-to weapon if you need to pack some serious firepower in a small package. If you have good enough aim, you can turn one of these small pieces of equipment into a deadly weapon, and look cool while doing it. Impress yourself and your friends by mastering the power of the pistol.

Shotguns

A weapon that is deadly up-close, the Shotgun will help with crowd-control when you’re surrounded. Offering a wide spray of bullets, you’ll be able to take down enemies very quickly, without using a lot of ammo, as long as you are right in their faces. If you’re fighting at a distance, however, you may need to look into a different option.

Assault Rifles

Fast and furious, the Assault Rifle class is going to offer the chance to take an enemy down at a longer range, while letting you rain some pain down on them. Most players will probably find the assault rifle of their dreams in this game because you’ll be able to inflict large amounts of damage quickly and find some great loot while doing so.

SMGs

What if we told you, you could have the speed of an assault rifle in the form factor of a pistol? That’s where the SMG comes into play, allowing you to pepper your foes and turn them into Swiss Cheese, while still being a small form factor. Accuracy takes a bit of a hit, however, but the speed that these weapons can fire off is astonishing.

Sniper Rifles

Your tired and true long-range weapon, the Sniper Rifle allows you to stay in the distance, and take out foes with a single shot placed between the eyes. Devastatingly powerful, you’ll be able to offer support to your friends and teammates from afar, while picking foes off that may be approaching them. Or, start the fight in your favor by taking down a powerful foe first.

Heavy Weapons

This is where things get exciting because you’ll be able to bring one of the Heavy Weapons to the fray, with large ammo pools and huge damage potential. However, their slow reload speed can put you in a bind if you’re getting surrounded, so make sure that you’re prepared just in case!

The Damage Types that your weapons can put out are quite straightforward, thankfully. You’ll be looking at Poison, Kinetic, Frost, Fire, Lightning, and Dark Magic. You’ll want to pay attention to the color of your foes’ Health Bar, as this is a great way to tell what they are weak against. Poison – Yellow, Kinetic – All, Frost – White, Fire – Red, Lightning – Blue and Dark Magic takes the health of your enemies, so it’s useful anywhere.

Now, the other big part of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the Manufacturer of your weapon. You’ll want to pay attention to what they do, and who makes your gun, as they all have their unique abilities that come alongside them.

Weapon Manufacturers

Hyperius

Hyperius weapons will form a protective shield around you to protect you from enemies, and you can use this even while moving around. It also helps you with a bit of auto-aim assistance, allowing your aim to be just a little more perfect.

Dahlia

Dahlia weapons are extremely customizable, allowing you to set different fire types, such as burst fire, full auto, and more. You’ll have the most customization available with this brand, so you’ll be able to pick and choose how to use your weapon to your specification.

Stoker

Stoker weapons offer an enhanced rate of fire, allowing you to fire your gun faster than ever before. If you have the same type of gun in the Hyperius group, you may see an increase of up to 2 or 3 times faster fire rates. Make sure that you’ve got enough ammo!

Feriore

Feriore weapons can transform with the help of magic, allowing you to infuse them with some powerful spells, and then toss them to allow them to do some extra damage. Thankfully, if you happen to do this on accident, your gun isn’t gone forever, as it will return after a cool-down period.

Skuldugger

Skuldugger weapons could be the solve all-cure for your heavy weapons issue, as they do not require to be reloaded. There is still a bit of a cool-down period, however, so you’ll want to make sure to not overheat them. But, this weapon type can help you feel more like Rambo than ever before.

Torgue

Torgue weapons offer deadly explosive power, allowing you to cause extreme damage to your foes, bosses, and more. Making sure that you have one of these guns could save your bacon in a big firefight, and may offer you the chance to throw some sticky bombs, too!

Blackpowder

And last, but not least, Blackpowder weapons will deal double the damage, and ricochet bullets off of walls to cause even more damage. If you’re in a close-quarters spot, this could cause some killer damage, and some extra on the blowback of the weapons, as well.

So, there we have it! There are a lot of different things that can take place in the world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, so making sure that you are well prepared for the journey ahead can make or break the experience for you.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.