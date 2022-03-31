Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Duplication Glitch: How to Duplicate Items in Wonderlands

With the amount of loot there is to collect in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, people are going to want to get duplicates of certain items to switch between classes or trade with friends. The grind is already tedious as it is, and while it might be a fun method for many, some want things to be a bit faster. This is where duping comes in. Here’s how to perform item duplication in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

How Item Duplication Works in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

This is a bit of a tedious process if you are on last-generation consoles, so keep that in mind. In order to do this, you’ll need a second player. This can be done either by playing with someone reliable online or with a second controller. There just has to be a second character do to this with.

Here are the steps to take in order:

Step 1: Back up/upload your save via Cloud or USB. For PC, just create a copy of your save file.

Step 2: Start up Wonderlands and continue with your current character.

Step 3: Invite the second player or connect the second player with your second controller.

Step 4: Drop all the items you want to duplicate.

Step 5: Player 2 picks up all the items you dropped.

Step 6: Player 2 logs out of the game session, followed by Player 1 (you).

Step 7: Close the game/application.

Step 8: Replace your new save file with your backup.

Step 9: Load up Wonderlands

If done correctly, both players should have the same item that you dropped. This method can be extremely useful for Spellshot players if they use the Ambi-hextrous skill. That means you can have two of the same spell without having to farm from the same source over and over until you get it.

This isn’t a bannable exploit by any means, so don’t worry about any repercussions if you do this. It’ll simply drastically cut down on farming items in general, especially legendaries. If you need other quick farming tips like getting infinite Skeleton Keys, you can do that too.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.