Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Where to Find All Shrine of Mool Ah Pieces

Gold, gold, gold everywhere!

March 31st, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Mool-Ah-Shrine-Wonderlands

Shrines are a new addition to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that give significant buffs to you in the game. They are very important when it comes to grinding in the endgame and for maximizing farming in general. Each shrine does different buffs like increasing critical damage, loot luck, and so forth. Here, we’ll go over the Shrine of Mool Ah pieces which increase Gold Gains in Wonderlands.

All Shrine of Mool Ah Pieces in Wonderlands

Luckily, the Shrine of Mool Ah only requires two pieces, so it should be a quick thing to finish before getting too ahead with the campaign. Other shrines will require four pieces.

The first one can be located if you travel to the left of the shrine. There is a small dungeon that you have to clear out to unlock a new area. There will be a bottle cap shortcut and tall grass where the first shrine piece is.

Shrine-of-Mool-Ah-Pieces-Locations

The second piece is up the hill behind the shrine. If you follow the path upward, there is a second dungeon just next to a campsite. When you clear it, you’ll be given the second shrine piece.

Now that you have both pieces to complete Mool Ah, you will gain a permanent Gold Gain boost of 10%. This will be extremely useful when you want to increase storage space, ammo capacity, and buy items from vending machines. As you level up your character, the prices of everything will go up, so that 10% to gold gains will help offset increased costs.

If you’re looking to farm bosses for loot, this can be just as useful. Though, if you are looking to get better get of higher rarities, you may want to consider getting the pieces for the Aaron G shrine.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Epic Games.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Bosses Farm
Best Bosses to Farm in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
How to Duplicate Items in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Duplication Glitch: How to Duplicate Items in Wonderlands
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Infinite Skeleton Keys Exploit
How to Get Infinite Skeleton Keys in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Best Early Game Legendary Farming Spots
Trending on AOTF
Elden Ring Best Katana
Elden Ring Katana Tier List: Best Katanas in the Game, Ranked
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Review
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Review
GTA Official Screenshot
Nobody Wants GTA+ Subscription According to Fan Poll
Screenshot of featured character Ayato for Genshin Impact 2.6
Genshin Impact 2.6 Patch Notes: Ayato Banner, The Chasm, and More Details