Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Where to Find All Shrine of Mool Ah Pieces

Shrines are a new addition to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that give significant buffs to you in the game. They are very important when it comes to grinding in the endgame and for maximizing farming in general. Each shrine does different buffs like increasing critical damage, loot luck, and so forth. Here, we’ll go over the Shrine of Mool Ah pieces which increase Gold Gains in Wonderlands.

All Shrine of Mool Ah Pieces in Wonderlands

Luckily, the Shrine of Mool Ah only requires two pieces, so it should be a quick thing to finish before getting too ahead with the campaign. Other shrines will require four pieces.

The first one can be located if you travel to the left of the shrine. There is a small dungeon that you have to clear out to unlock a new area. There will be a bottle cap shortcut and tall grass where the first shrine piece is.

The second piece is up the hill behind the shrine. If you follow the path upward, there is a second dungeon just next to a campsite. When you clear it, you’ll be given the second shrine piece.

Now that you have both pieces to complete Mool Ah, you will gain a permanent Gold Gain boost of 10%. This will be extremely useful when you want to increase storage space, ammo capacity, and buy items from vending machines. As you level up your character, the prices of everything will go up, so that 10% to gold gains will help offset increased costs.

If you’re looking to farm bosses for loot, this can be just as useful. Though, if you are looking to get better get of higher rarities, you may want to consider getting the pieces for the Aaron G shrine.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Epic Games.