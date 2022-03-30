Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Best Early Game Legendary Farming Spots

Former Borderlands series know the breadth and depth of all the weapons that come with one of 2K’s most beloved shooters. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is no different. In fact, the game goes all out with its unique weaponry. For getting into the harder parts of the game, players know they will need legendary weapons to assist them. In this article, we will show you the best early game legendary weapon farming spots throughout Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Best Early Game Legendary Farming Spots in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

To get through some of the hardest spots in the game, like the Chaos Chamber, players will need legendary gear to make things a little easier on them. The good news is that 2K put a new way of farming legendary weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from the very early parts of the game all the way to the Green Obelisks Events. There are two main areas players will need to go early on in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to farm legendary gear. This article will detail two great early game farming spots.

Farm Legendary Weapons in Queen’s Gate

While going through the second main story quest (A Hard Day’s Knight), players will need to complete the quest Emotion of the Ocean and then come back to Queen’s Gate to collect all of the Lucky Dice in the area. Lucky Dice are used to increase the chances of obtaining legendary weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

After they have their Lucky Dice, players will need to travel to The Clopping Road then head down the broken stone bridge and through the fishing town. After that, players will make it to an area with many sunken ships and a Green Obelisk. The Green Obelisk is where you will be farming your legendary gear. Go through the event, then fast travel back to Clopping Road and repeat that process.

The Queen’s Gate Green Obelisk features enemies like Goblins that hit hard with melee and ranged damage, so come prepared to fight. This event also spawns Trolls and War Trolls that deal even greater melee damage. The event’s boss, Droll the Troll, hits with melee but also summons tiny fish to help it during the fight. All Goblins and Trolls, including Droll, are weak to Fire Elemental Damage. Bring plenty of weapons and spells that deal this form of damage to defeat these enemies with ease.

Farm Legendary Weapons in Weepwild Dankness

This farming area is close to the Busted-Ass Ruins’ fast travel spot. From this spot, players need to go towards the ruins and then keep heading towards a large tree root on a paved path. Go right from there and then you will make it to the Weepwild Dankness Green Obelisk Event. Be sure you have collected all 20 Lucky Dice in the Weepwild Dankness before entering so you have the most luck in getting a legendary weapon.

Though this Green Obelisk is closer than the one in Queen’s Gate, it is much harder to complete. The Weepwild Dankness can still be beaten in under 10 minutes if players come prepared with Fire Elemental damage. Rather than melee attacks, these Mushroom enemies in the Weepwild Dankness Green Obelisk Event will come at you with Poison Elemental damage.

The two Mushroom Colony enemies will cause you the most trouble in the event because they spawn so many enemies. Taking them out should be every player’s priority. A good Action Skill to have during this event is the Clawbringer’s Cleansing Flame, which clears out enemies quickly with its fire nova.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.