Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Like most games out there, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a wide selection of difficulty options for players to choose from. Each setting offers a drastically different experience, and there’s a mode for everyone from complete newbies to FPS veterans. There are easier settings for those that just want to explore the world and listen to Tina’s jokes, but there are also harder settings for those seeking an additional challenge after Elden Ring. Here’s what you need to know about the difficulty levels in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Difficulty Settings Explained

There are three difficulty levels in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Relaxed, Balanced, and Intense. Each setting adjusts enemy damage, enemy health and overall difficulty for your adventure. Your chosen difficulty setting only affects your game, not your group, so you and your friends can choose different difficulty levels while playing online co-op and the game will scale everything appropriately so it’s all still fair.

Relaxed is the game’s equivalent of easy mode, letting you chill out and listen to all the funny jokes without worrying too much about the combat. That doesn’t mean you’ll be able to skate by without trying at all though, so you’ll still have to put at least a little thought into your character build and playstyle.

Balanced is the game’s normal difficulty, and it’s the intended experience for most players. This setting is fairly self-explanatory, offering a decent challenge without being overly difficult. You’ll still run into some tough fights on this difficulty level, but it’s a solid time overall.

Finally, Intense difficulty is the hard mode in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This setting ups the ante in just about every way, making enemies much more aggressive and ramping up the amount of damage that they deal. You’ll have to use every tool at your disposal to survive, but that shouldn’t be a problem if you’re a Borderlands veteran.

Which Difficulty is Best?

Balanced is the best mode for most players, as it’s the equivalent of normal difficulty in other games. On this difficulty level, combat will still be fun and you won’t get stuck on any tough sections. Enemies will put up a fight, but you can still hang out and enjoy the story with friends. If you don’t want to worry too much about fighting, then you should choose Relaxed.

Intense is intended for Borderlands veterans who have played previous games in the series. It’s a harder experience, but you’ll get much more out of the game’s combat system since the increased difficulty forces you to get creative with your skills and abilities. If you find this mode too hard, then don’t worry, as you can change the difficulty setting at any time without any issues.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.