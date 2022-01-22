Titanfall 2 Northstar Mod: What is it and Where Do You Get It?

Titanfall 2 is not something many people would expect to hear about in the news. Since the release of Apex Legends, Respawn hasn’t given any attention to Titanfall or its sequel. Both games have been under attack by hackers for a while and despite outcry from their communities, no help has come their way. The only change players had seen for either game was the original Titanfall being pulled from online stores. Luckily some members of the community have been working together to provide a fix for Titanfall 2‘s hacker problem. Their fix has finally been released under the name Northstar. Let’s go over what it is and how you can get it.

What is Northstar?

While it may share the name of the sniper Titan that is where the similarities end. This Northstar sometimes called Titanfall 2 plus Northstar is a modded client for Titanfall 2. However, this is not some hacking client but instead is a client to allow players to enjoy the game they once loved. The Northstar client will allow players to host their own private servers that can only be accessed through said client. This means the server has much less of a chance to be DDoS’ed by a hacker.

Since these are custom servers that means players can also host customs game modes on these servers that are not native to Titanfall 2. The creators of Northstar have already added in a few customs game modes. Some are easy to understand like gun game, sticks and stones and infected. while other game modes are original to the client, like Fastball and Big Guns.

How do you get Northstar?

Since the Northstar client is relatively new, you won’t be able to find it on steam. Currently, the only place you can get Northstar is on their Github. Once you have downloaded the client you simply need to extract the files into your installation of Titanfall 2. After all that, you just need to remember to launch Titanfall 2 using the Northstar launcher that was in the files you downloaded.

Now you should be able to play Titanfall 2 safely from all the hackers that plague the normal servers. Since this is a community mod, make sure to install it at your own risk. If you are interested in Titanfall make sure to check out our other Titanfall 2 content.

Titanfall 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.