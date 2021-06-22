Update 1.16 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Maintenance for this update is happening soon with the servers for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint being down for 2 hours. By the end of the day though, you should still be able to play the game online again.

The patch size is 250 MB on the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. Also remember that the game is backwards compatible if you have the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles too.

The only thing this update does is fix some issues that were present with patch 4.0.0. It does not appear as if any new content has been added to the game today.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 1.16 Patch Notes (4.0.1)

Fixed an issue where players crashed on launch after TU 4.0.0.

Fixed an issue where players crashed when moving to the second sync shot “breacher” teammate challenge.

Fixed an issue where players lost the Arcturus Ghillie suit and Hill figure from their inventories. Missing items will be granted to affected players.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.