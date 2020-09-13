Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – How to Unlock the Gym in School 2

The new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 features multiple areas to skate and grind in. One of which is the School 2 map, which features a large skating area with a gym and swimming pool included. Accessing this area may prove tricky, however, as the doors are locked. Not to worry though, as this guide will provide a straightforward and simple way to accessing the gym.

How to Unlock the Gym in School 2

At the start of the stage, take a right and head down the middle towards the main courtyard. Continue skating across the courtyard then exit through the corridor (to the left of the library). Afterward, you should see a flight of stairs by your left with a rail in the middle. This rail is important, as you’ll need it to unlock the gym with a little patience and precision. Wait till the 1:40 mark on the timer, and you’ll hear the school bell ring.

You’ll need to start grinding on the aforementioned rail as the second bell is ringing in order to unlock the door to the gym. Getting the timing right might be a bit tricky but once you do, continue skating down from the bottom of the rail. Go far enough, and you’ll see the green double doors leading to the gym unlock. Now you can head inside and skate till your heart’s content.

In Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, the Gym in School 2 is a great place to pull off more advanced tricks. It even includes a Vicarious Visions logo inside, which can be collected with a little style, finesse, and enough stats.