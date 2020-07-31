Top 10 Pokemon to Mega Evolve in Pokemon Go

With Mega Pokemon confirmed for Pokemon GO in the near future, you should start thinking about which ones are right for you. There are plenty of options when it comes to which are the best Pokemon that you can mega evolve, and which ones have the best mega evolutions. In this guide, we’ll give the 10 best Pokemon that you can mega evolve in Pokemon Go as well as the advantages and options about which Mega evolutions you should be ready for in Pokemon Go.

#10 – Lucario

Lucario is a fantastic Fighting Type attacker in Pokemon Go thanks to the charged move Aura Sphere. Mega Lucario should make this powerful Pokemon even stronger! The only reason Lucario is not higher on this list is because of the competition it faces from one other Mega Pokemon, and because it is pretty hard to get your hands on a Lucario in the first place. Mega Blaziken, Gallade, Heracross, Medicham, and Lopunny will certainly be respectable Fighting types, but Lucario’s power is undeniable.

#9 – Gengar

#8 – Charizard

Gengar already does well as a Ghost Type attacker. While some legendary Pokemon can out perform this poisonous ghost, getting a Mega evolution should distinguish Gengar above others. Its Poison attacks do well against Fairy and Grass Type Pokemon, but its ghostly power is where it will really shine. To sell it even further, you will finally be able to see how cool a shiny Gengar can look!

Charizard faces steep competition with Mega Blaziken as a Fire Type attacker. Each has the community day move Blast Burn, and a nice shiny from to their name. Blaziken can perform well as a Fighting Type attacker, while Charizard can pull some weight with its Flying Type. In the end, Charizard makes this list because it has two Mega evolutions and a Shadow form available. Mega Charizard Y (3rd image) keeps the Fire/Flying coverage, while Mega Chaizard X (2nd image) replaces Flying with Dragon for some versatility. At last, Charizard can be the Dragon it always seemed to be! In any case, Mega Houndoom and Camerupt might have trouble keeping up the heat compared to these Fire starters.

#7 – Gardevoir

Gardevoir can be outclassed by other Psychic Type attackers despite having a Psychic community day move; however, Mega Gardevoir is shaping up to be the best Fairy Type in Pokemon Go. The only competition would be Mega Mawile, Altaria, and Audino, but Gardevoir’s lead will likely only be challenged when Mega Diancie is released with Pokemon from generation 6 games Pokemon X and Y. For the time being, Mega Gardevoir will be the best option to take down Dragons, plus it has cool shiny and Shadow forms available.

#6 – Tyranitar

With a community day under its belt, Tyranitar has a shiny and Shadow form available, performs well as a Rock Type attacker, and holds its own as a Dark Type attacker. This Pokemon will truly tower over its enemies with a Mega evolution. Its only competition comes from Mega Aggron and Aerodactyle, who might end up being bulkier or more damaging Rock Type attackers respectively. Mega Gyrados, Absol, Sharpedo, and Sableye are the other Dark Types, who may see some use, but Mega Tyranitar is guaranteed to put in work.

#5 – Metagross

This Pokemon dominates the Steel Type. Its community day move Meteor Mash pushes it above its competition and Mega Metagross will be even better. Mega Scissor is worth mentioning as a strong Steel or Bug Type attacker, but there is no question that Metagross is shaping up to be a powerhouse. It is unlikely that Mega Steelix and Mawile will be able to catch up to this already beastly Steel Type Pokemon. Not to mention Metagross has shiny and Shadow forms available!

#4 – Groudon

This Ground Type behemoth already performs at the top tier in raid battles, and getting a mega evolution will make Groudon uncontested in the Ground Type. Mega Garchomp could see use in the Ground Type arena too, along with Mega Swampert, Steelix, and Camerupt; however it is hard to see a Mega Legendary Pokemon getting upstaged. Not to mention if you are lucky enough to have a shiny Groudon then you will be pleased to hear it gets even better when it Mega Evolves!

#3 – Kyogre

Kyogre is the counterpart to Groudon, and is lining up to be the top Water Type in the game. Kyogre has an equally cool Mega shiny form compared to Groudon, and will only face competition from Mega Water types like Gyrados, Swampert, Blastoise, and Sharpedo. It is worth mentioning that Mega Kyogre and Groudon are technically not Mega Pokemon, but rather evolve in a similar way using their Primal form. It is unknown at the moment whether this will make any difference in Pokemon Go.

#2 – Rayquaza

Its no secret that Dragon Type Pokemon both look awesome and are amazingly powerful. So it comes as no surprise that they only get even stronger in their Mega forms. Mega Rayquaza has proven to be too powerful for even the highest tiers of competitive Pokemon battling, and it will likely perform just as well in Pokemon Go as a Dragon or Flying type attacker. Distinction should be given to the runner up Dragons: Garchomp, Salamence, Latios, Latias, Ampharos, Alteria, and Sceptile. All of these Mega Dragons have their shiny forms available, and they will all be awesome to Mega Evolve (just not as awesome as Rayquaza).

#1 – Mewtwo

Mewtwo’s already phenomenal performance in Pokemon Go looks to only be increasing with the addition of two possible Mega forms. Mega Mewtwo Y specializes in pure Psychic Type attacks, while Mega Mewtwo X adds the Fighting Type and will likely even outperform Mega Lucario! In either case, Mega Mewtwo will outshine the likes of Mega Alakasam, Latios, Latias, Metagross and Medicham in terms of raw Psychic power. It is unknown yet if Shadow Pokemon will be able to Mega evolve, but should that be the case then there will be no competition at all compared to Mega Shadow Mewtwo.

Honourable Mentions:

Ampharos: As an unlikely Dragon Type, Ampharos might finally put its community day move Dragon Pulse to good use! But I think its real value comes as an Electric Type where it might be the strongest.

Alakazam: if Mewtwo was not so amazingly strong then Alakazam could really shine.

Abomasnow: As an ice type attacker, Abomasnow might see a lot of use against Dragons. I think it will see more use than Mega Glalie.





(Posted to r/TheSilphRoad on Reddit by u/TornadoJ88m on Wed, 17th of June, 2020)